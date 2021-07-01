DANVERS — Two years ago the St. John's Prep lacrosse team fell short in their quest for a Division 1 state championship, losing to Lincoln-Sudbury on their home field in the North title game.
Ten months later, their revenge campaign was wiped away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stripping the Class of 2020 from a chance to go out on top. It was a tough pill to swallow for that heralded group, which had accomplished so much in their three years at the school and deserved one last opportunity to prove they were the best team in the state.
Challenging as it may have been, those seniors didn't walk away from the program without making an impact. In fact, it was the groundwork laid out by them that allowed this spring's squad to finally reach the promised land, as they captured the school's first state championship since 2011 with an 11-7 win over league rival BC High Thursday morning.
"The 2020's, the 2019's and the 2018's ... they built this road for us and we're just going down their path that they created; all props to them," senior tri-captain Michael Kelly said following the win Thursday. "We wouldn't be here without them and without their leadership, their mentorship and their ability to teach us how to work these systems, get better and dial it in. Without them we couldn't be here."
Fellow captain Michael Ayers echoed those sentiments.
"It was all taught to us by those older classes," he said. "They set the standard; we were just kind of continuing it. They did such a great job that they pretty much created 13 (2021 seniors) guys who knew exactly what to do, how to handle things and big pressure games like this. It's all those upper classes that came before us that taught us those values."
While those 2020 graduates like Brian Souza, Jackson Klein, Tucker Smith, Matt Crowley and Tripp Clark certainly paved the way for the recent successes in Eagle Nation, the current group of outgoing 12th graders deserve all the credit in the world for answering the bell. After all, they were the ones giving it their all on the turf at practice and on game days throughout this spring.
Yes, it started at the top, with captains Ayers, Kelly and Patrick Atkins steering the ship. But realistically it was a collective effort from all 13 seniors — 14, including team manager and book keeper Cam Smith — that allowed them to reach their loftiest goal.
Those other 10 seniors not previously mentioned? That would be Kaden Quirk, Mitchell Hodgson, Emmet Schillinger, Sean O'Brian, Charlie Danis, Drew Fietze, Grady McGowan, Graham Tyson, Jackson DeSanto and Luke Surrette.
"They're outstanding," said head coach John Pynchon. "People are like, 'Who are your captains?' And I guess we have to have three on the books, but there's 14 guys here that are absolutely outstanding. They do everything we ask; it's been the easiest year of my coaching career because they do everything that needs to be done to run a program ... and they do it the right way."
The way the seniors conducted themselves on and off the field, leading an extended group of underclassmen that included two brand new classes (the freshmen and sophomores had yet to play varsity prior to this year) undoubtedly carried a lot of weight. But what they were able to accomplish on the field was quite remarkable, too.
Forget the fact that they won the state title; that was simply the icing on the cake. Throughout the year, each and every one of those seniors consistently impacted the game at an extremely high level.
Tyson, for instance, went a ridiculous 116-of-163 on faceoffs, giving his team key possessions after every scoring play and quarter change. Kelly was tied for second on the team in scoring with 53 points (35 goals, 18 assists); Surrette was right behind with 24 goals and 10 assists for 34 points; and Atkins chipped in with 18 goals and 12 assists. Quirk, the team's starting goalie, made 108 saves on the season and allowed just 65 goals with two shared shutouts.
Schillinger, O'Brian and Delaney all played key roles defensively, while Danis shined in the midfield.
Bottom line: everyone played their role to a T, culminating in one of the most memorable Prep lacrosse seasons in school history.
"I feel like this school is such a brotherhood, but this team especially," said Ayers, the South Hamilton resident who will play at Tufts University next season. "I mean, when you're with them every day for five hours a day, you build a serious bond. We're a family and we're going to miss all these boys, but we know they'll bring it back next year ... so all the trust in the world to them." Ayers is right: there's no doubt the Eagles will be chasing the same goals with their new-look group in 2022. Fortunately for Pynchon and his coaching staff, two of those key players happen to have the Ayers and Kelly blood in them.
Jimmy Ayers, Michael's younger brother, led the team offensively this season with 46 goals and 22 assists. Kelly's younger brother, Conor, notched his first career goal this spring while playing lockdown defense, especially in the postseason for his propensity for gobbling up ground balls and creating turnovers.
Both elder brothers had strong emotions when asked what it was like sharing the championship moment with their siblings.
"Playing with Conor the past couple of years has been awesome," said Kelly. "He doesn't know this, but he teaches me stuff all the time. He's going to lead the team so well next year; I'm so proud of that guy. He better be ready, too, because next year we got the youngest (Kelly) coming in, big Luke, so Conor is going to be leading the charge for the youngest So keep an eye out for that."
"It's unreal," added Ayers of playing with his little bro. "I never really played with him at this high varsity level in any sport, so being on the field with him watching the things he does, the amazing goals and plays, it's awesome for me because I'm so proud of him and the way he goes about things. He works so hard and deserves all of this. We've been doing this in the backyard since (forever), but being on the same team was just an amazing feeling."
The Eagles are on top of the Massachusetts high school lacrosse world right now. And make no mistake: they'll be back next year with sights set on scoring many more goals and breaking more hearts on the turf.
