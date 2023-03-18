LOWELL — In two regular season meetings this winter, the St. Mary's girls basketball team throttled rival Bishop Fenwick by a combined 59 points.
Heading into Saturday afternoon's rematch in the Division 3 state championship game, those Spartans were averaging over 66 points while holding opponents to just under 39. Not once all season had St. Mary's failed to surpass the half-century mark in the scoring column, and it dominated playoff competition with wins by 43, 53, 28 and 27 to punch its third straight title ticket.
Bottom line: the Spartans are an extremely talented and deep group that can beat anyone in a myriad of ways.
Fenwick knew that more than anyone else — having faced them twice this year and each of the last five state tournaments. That didn't stop the Crusaders from putting forth an incredible effort at the Tsongas Center — and while they couldn't quite pull off the upset, their intensity, heart and determination were on full display throughout.
"The whole mantra was to leave to everything on the court; I think the girls did that," Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis said following the tight 45-41 setback. "I'm not an easy coach to play for. I'm pretty demanding and they just did so much all year, worked so hard. Watching film ... all the stuff I asked them to do. So unbelievable heart and effort today and all year."
Junior standout Cecilia Kay (23 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks) led the charge offensively, getting to the rim effectively and splashing a couple of deep triples for good measure. She scored nine alone in the fourth and final frame to nearly will her team to victory.
But it was the Crusaders' defense that truly kept them in the game.
In becoming the first team all season to hold the Spartans below 50 points, Fenwick utilized a swarming zone defense and terrific on-ball pressure to make St. Mary's (23-2) earn every shot it took. Freshman guard Celia Neilson had a nose for the ball, jumping the passing lanes and digging deep defensively to the tune of four steals.
Junior backcourt mate Tess Keenan was relentless with her perimeter pressure, Kay protected the paint, and both Caitlin Boyle (11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal), a freshman, and Kate McPhail (3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) did an excellent job denying entry passes and shutting down the baseline.
Collectively, they held St. Mary's to just two points in the third quarter, erasing a double-digit deficit to climb within two (32-30) heading for home.
"We were really just flying around the court and talking," said Kay. "Our zone defense seemed to be working the best so that's what we were in, and we were able to get a lot of deflections, lot of hands on the ball. We were saying in the locker room coming into the third quarter that we're gonna shut them down, and we need to come out and get stops to lead our offense."
Fenwick's persistently aggressive and communicative defense seemed to take St. Mary's out of their comfort zone. It forced them into some tough decisions, contested shots and timely turnovers, and the Crusaders regularly capitalized on the other end.
"We held them to two points which is probably the first time that's happened all year in a quarter," added DeBaggis. "So the defense was there, the heart was there. We were mixing up defenses pretty good in the first half, but then we decided to stay with one towards the end because it was working."
They held Spartan standout seniors Niya Morgen (a Swampscott native) and Kellyn Preira (of Peabody) to just eight and nine points, respectively, and allowed only one 3-pointer after halftime. St. Mary's ultimately survived, but this was the type of defensive performance DeBaggis covets; and with just two seniors graduating this spring, it's an effort they can hold on to throughout the offseason as they gear up for another title run next winter.
"We wanted this thing really badly so we came out and we played really strong, much better in the second half," said Kay. "A few small plays here and there, that's what would get us the win. But I'm so proud of everyone's effort, everyone's hard work, especially to our seniors Erica (Lendall) and Ava (Bellacini). They're such a big part of this team and we're gonna miss them next year."
Fenwick held their own on the glass, too, securing 22 rebounds to St. Mary's 26. The Crusaders had 10 assists to St. Mary's 13, swiped nine steals and forced a handful of other errant passes.
###