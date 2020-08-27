Nick Giannino column: NBA gets it right again

The NBA and its players continue to make the right decisions.
Commissioner Adam Silver made the right decision to suspend league competition following a player testing positive for COVID-19 back in March. The league then made the right decision by creating a 'bubble' in Orlando to combat the virus, a move that has worked wonders thus far with zero positive tests in weeks.
Furthermore, the association's athletes made the right decision to take a stand against social and racial injustices by sitting out of Wednesday's games in protest. And finally, they made the right decision to resume the current playoffs at some point in the near future — likely on Friday or Saturday.
Prior to Wednesday's boycott beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks, there had been one other instance where NBA players refused to play due to racial injustice. That was in 1961, when Celtics' legend Bill Russell, among others, refused to suit up for an exhibition game. For those of you not counting at home, that's 59 years ago.
Think about that for a second. Fifty-nine years ago the NBA and its players sat out of a game for the exact same reason players did in 2020.
Have we come a long way as a country since then in terms fighting for racial injustice? Sure. But we have much, much further to go.
When will we reach a time in this country where black men and women can leave their homes without the constant fear of the police? When will we reach a time in this country where all men and women are truly treated equally, regardless of race?
Since entering the bubble, the NBA has done a tremendous job spreading awareness of these issues. Statements of Black Lives Matter are visible at all times during games, embedded on the Orlando courts. Players are permitted to don other powerful messages on their jerseys, such as "How many more?", "Peace", "Vote", "Equality" and "Justice Now", among others.
During pre and post game press conferences players and coaches have been consistently vocal about the current issues involving police brutality and racial injustice as a whole. Both high profile and lesser known players across the league have worked tirelessly to spread a message that quite frankly shouldn't need to be spread.
They demand change and as a society we should too. That's why when it was decided that the league would boycott games for something that is simply bigger than basketball right now, I had absolutely no gripes.
With that said, I'm glad everyone involved was able to catch their breath and come to the conclusion that resuming the season was the right thing to do. Of course as a fan of the game you'd probably imagine I'd say that, but entertainment isn't the sole reason I'm happy they'll be taking the court again.
I'm happy for that, yes, but I'm also happy because if the season was cancelled, players and league personnel wouldn't be able to spread their message and demand change with the same impact they can when they're competing.
Behind the NFL, the NBA is the most popular professional sports league in this country. When games are going on people will tune in. They will tune in to watch top tier athletes throw down highlight reel dunks, swish deep 3-pointers and grind on the defensive end. But they will also tune in to hear what the faces of the league have to say. Right now that's the most important thing.
Without competition players and coaches wouldn't be at the forefront of the media on a regular basis. But with them, they are able to fight the good fight and preach meaningful messages that stretch far beyond the game they love. The only hope is that people will listen and stand with them.
There haven't many bright spots in 2020, but the NBA's handling of a number of unique and unprecedented situations has certainly been one of them.
###
Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.