Early April, 2011.
I'm a senior on the Pentucket Regional High School tennis team, and our determined group is looking to get off to a strong start in our season opener. The opponent? None other than familiar Cape Ann League foe Hamilton-Wenham.
At the time, the Generals were considered to be one of the most talented and depth-driven squads the area had to offer. They had won 40 consecutive league bouts over a four-year span; so as you can imagine, snapping that streak in the first match of the spring could set the stage for what we'd hoped would be a special and memorable campaign.
The clash lived up to the hype -- even if that hype was really only generated among the tight-knit local tennis circuit and proved much more significant to us than anyone else. We toppled the reigning conference champs, 3-2, with all three triumphs -- including myself and partner B.G. Smith at first doubles -- coming in grueling three-set marathons.
The win gave us the necessary boost in confidence to believe we could beat any team, anywhere on any court. Still, something as impressive as an unbeaten season was the last thing on our minds.
Early May, 2011.
We're now approaching the halfway point in the season. Our squad remains perfect at 7-0 and a win over North Reading would solidify our spot in the Division 3 state tournament.
The result? A convincing 4-1 team victory and a second straight playoff berth. We were rollin', with no end in sight.
End of May, 2011.
At this point, us Sachems sat at 15-0 and needed just one more victory to complete a perfect regular season. The only team standing in our way? You guessed it, Hamilton-Wenham.
The Generals had run the table since that opening match defeat, and were undoubtedly eager for revenge.
As for us, we were fresh off a dramatic, 3-2 win over Marblehead in a match that was originally suspended due to rain two weeks prior with the score knotted at two apiece. The only group left to finish was second doubles, and our tandem of Nate Eames and Brandon Conn took it home with another three-set thriller.
Against H-W, we once again managed to prevail, 3-2. History was made. We had custom 16-0 tee-shirts made, a garment I still don on occasion to this day.
Now this story doesn't have a picture perfect ending like you might expect. Come tournament time, our unblemished record was enough to garner us the No. 2 seed in Division 3 North competition and a first-round bye; but not enough to get us past a superior Bedford group in the bracket's quarterfinals. The section's No. 3 seed, Hamilton-Wenham, would fall to that same Bedford team in the semis.
Despite the underwhelming finish, it was an extraordinary run that I won't soon forget. With that said, you might be wondering why I felt the need to share this.
Well, with Tuesday's news that the 2020 spring high school sports season will be cancelled, that special senior season on the hardcourt was the first thing that popped into my head. I simply couldn't imagine being told that the final high school athletic campaign of my career was not going to happen. And not just because of the fact that we went 16-0 -- that was a mere afterthought.
What made those two-plus months so significant and so unforgettable was the relationships I had with my teammates and head coach Christian Langlois. From the jokes we'd crack and the laughs we'd share, to the pure competitiveness displayed each day at practice and the animated bus rides to and from away matches; it was a unique time in all our lives that most of us never got to experience again.
The winning? That was just a bonus.
I can still remember specific details of various practices and matches throughout that run, from the decisive overhead slams at the net all the way down to the satisfying smell of the springtime air.
To the current seniors who have been stripped of these luxuries, I feel for you. My heart aches when I think about it.
The 2020 spring season was supposed to serve as one last high school hurrah, a chance to make a final mark on your athletic career and enjoy the ride with your teammates, coaches and loved ones. For all those seniors who won't be granted that opportunity, I am truly sympathetic.
Considering the circumstances surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, nobody is faulting Governor Charlie Baker's decision. But that doesn't make it any easier. I urge anyone impacted by the recent determination to remain in close contact with your teammates and coaches and keep a firm grasp on past season's memories, because those too, will still hold significance down the road. Trust me.
Maybe many of you will get the chance to get back out on your respective athletic surfaces together for one last time this summer. Maybe you won't. Regardless, I hope you can all use this unprecedented time to reflect on what has been, rather than what could've been, and be thankful for all that you do have.
Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
