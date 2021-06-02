Well, can't say I saw that one coming.
Less than a 24 hours after the Boston Celtics' disappointing season finally came to a close with Tuesday night's loss in Brooklyn, the franchise announced a pair of major changes: Longtime team President and General Manager Danny Ainge is stepping down and Brad Stevens will leave his head coaching post to take his place.
Considering the frantic, injury-riddled and overall underachieving nature of the 2020-21 campaign, Celtics were expected to shake things up in the offseason. But something as monumental as the beloved Ainge — who's served his executive role in Boston for the past 18 seasons — hanging it up to pave the way for 44-year-old Stevens as his successor was never something that crossed my mind.
Announcing that decision so abruptly after the season-ending loss only added to that shock.
"Today's not a great day; I wish we would've finished the year on a much better note, but I fell like there's so much hope in the Celtics going forward and I'm excited for Brad," Ainge said in a press conference on Wednesday. "I think that Brad, he was born for this. Indiana kid, basketball junkie, smart, lives the game, has many resources and has a great staff ... I think this is a great day for the Celtics and I think this is actually even a big step forward."
Whether or not Stevens is the right man for the job remains to be seen. We know what he offers as a coach; he's extremely talented in the Xs and Os department and has proven his ability to lead teams deep into the postseason, even if this most recent run was a colossal failure.
Stevens will unquestionably try to make an immediate mark and get an already talented Celtics team back to title contention sooner rather than later. But I'm also wondering if his attachment to the current roster is going to cause issues. Fortunately, it looks like Ainge will stick around in some capacity this summer to aid in the stunning transition of power.
Will the oft-injured and aging Kemba Walker be traded, ridding Boston of one of the most unfortunate max contracts in Celtics history? Will Marcus Smart, currently the longest tenured Celtic, be dealt despite his defensive prowess and unrivaled grit on the court?
What about Jaylen Brown? Will Stevens keep him around for another year alongside budding superstar Jayson Tatum, or is it time to break that duo up and see can be had in return? And who among the vastly underachieving bench will remain in the fold for 2021-22?
All of these are valid questions that will be answered in due time, but for now, the most pressing matter is hiring the team's next head coach.
A number of names have already been swirled around since the news broke late Wednesday morning. Former all-star and current Lakers assistant Jason Kidd is one of those names, as is former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce. Tatum even suggested moving former Celtic and current team assistant Evan Turner into the lead role, although it's unclear if that was a serious endorsement or not.
Or maybe they'll bring in San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and make her the first female head coach in league history. She's certainly a capable candidate.
For me, however, the two prospects who would best fit the bill are none other than Chauncey Billups and Sam Cassell.
Cassell has championship experience, having won a title in Boston in 2008 and with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 95. He's played alongside superstars and big egos and has coaching experience as an assistant for the Washington Wizards (2009-14), L.A. Clippers (2014-20) and Philadelphia 76ers (2020-present). He boasts a bright basketball mind and knows what it takes to win at the highest level. Cassell would be welcomed back in Boston with open arms.
Mr. Big Shot (Billups), the electric Detroit Pistons guard who led them to a championship back in 2004, checks all the boxes as well. Forget that he was drafted by the Celtics back in 1997 only to be traded 51 games later. That was over two decades ago; I'd like to think there's no more hard feelings at this point.
Billups, who currently serves as an assistant with the Clippers, has a history of being a good teammate and key locker room guy, boasting natural leadership abilities unrivaled by most players in his era. He knows how to play the game the right way and as a former point guard, is certainly adept at drawing up different schemes and plays to gain an edge in certain matchups.
The only downside to hiring either of the aforementioned options is that neither of them have held a head coaching role yet. But consider this: Steve Kerr was a first-year head coach when he won a championship with Golden State in 2015, as was Nick Nurse when he guided the Raptors to the top in 2019.
The Celtics need a coach who can relate to the players, get them to buy in and most importantly, hold them accountable. Hiring a young, former player whom the young Boston stars will respect seems like an easy call.
Tuesday's revelation makes an already interesting offseason in Boston that much more intriguing. This is just the beginning of a four-month stretch that could very well lead to more dramatic alterations as the hunt for Banner 18 continues.
Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.