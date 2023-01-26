BOSTON — This year’s Boston Celtics team is exactly what the New York Knicks should strive to be.
Nobody within the Knicks’ organization would care to admit that, but for a team that’s qualified for the postseason just five times since 2000, the writing is on the wall.
Heading into Thursday night’s showdown at TD Garden, Boston owned the NBA’s best record at 35-14. The Knicks, meanwhile, clung to the No. 7 spot in the East at 26-23 as they aim to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, when they were gentlemanly swept by the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round.
If there’s one thing New York fans have going for them, though, it’s been the stellar play of newly acquired point guard Jalen Brunson.
The 26-year-old Villanova product and son of all-time Salem High School great Rick Brunson — now an assistant coach for the Knicks — left Dallas at the end of last season and signed a hefty four-year, $104 million contract to head to the Big Apple.
At the time, many people thought the Knicks overpaid for his services. But as we pass the halfway point of the 2022-23 campaign, he’s looking more and more like a steal.
“(I’m a) person who’s never going to quit. I’ve never quit, that’s never been in my DNA,” Brunson said upon signing back in July. “Something about me is that it’s about the little things for me.
“People see the stats and all that stuff, but the things that matter to me the most are the little things like putting my body on the line for my teammates, diving on the ground, being that person that everyone can turn to saying, ‘That guy is going to do everything he can to help this team win a game.’ and that’s just how I’ve been my entire life.”
Brunson had 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers, through three quarters Thursday night against the Celtics.
The 6-foot-2 rising star unquestionably does the little things. He’s an energetic young player that prides himself on both ends of the floor. But he’s also a player that shines night in and night out in the boxscore.
In 46 games (all starts) this season, Brunson is averaging a career-high 22.3 points with a slash line of 46.8/40.4/84.6 in a career-high 34.3 minutes per game. He adds a career-best 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals to go with 3.5 rebounds.
Brunson has already recorded ten 30-point games this season, including a career-high 44-point outburst against Milwaukee two weeks back. He boasts an effortless offensive package with a silky smooth southpaw stroke, and has played some of his best basketball in crunch time of close games.
Brunson is playing at an all-star level and is as deserving as anyone in the Eastern Conference to earn a spot in the midseason classic in Salt Lake City next month. Despite that, his name was nowhere to be found among the top 10 guards in last week’s third return of fan voting. He won’t be named a starter this year, but still has a chance to etch his name into the annual game as a reserve via the coaches’ votes.
“I know that every coach that I’ve had, we’ve had a great relationship,” Brunson told Knicks’ media earlier this month. “They appreciate me. From that aspect, yes, but I can’t control what other people think or their opinions. I just focus on how I can help my team win games.”
Regardless of what happens, Brunson will remain at peace knowing he’s given his all and then some to his new team. He’s undoubtedly been at the forefront of every opposing team’s scouting report this season, forming a top-tier 1-2 punch with frontcourt teammate Julius Randle.
The Knicks are likely still a few pieces away from contending for a championship. But with Brunson locked up for the next four years, they now have an incredibly sturdy building block that should help make New York a more desirable location for looming free agents or trade prospects.
Who knows: in a few years, they just might rival the Celtics as a team to beat in the Eastern Conference.
