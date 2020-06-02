Nine locals garner EMGLCA Senior Award

The Eastern Massachusetts Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association (EMGLCA) announced their 2020 recipients for the Senior Award and a number of locals were honored with selections.
Among the North Shore honorees were Beverly's Tuesday Crowell, Peabody's Colleen Crotty, Marblehead's Carter Murray, Masconomet's Olivia McCarthy and Tara Gallagher, Ipswich's Annie Gillis, Haley O'Connor, Ali Moulton and Tatum Galuski.
Despite enduring the cancellation of their final spring campaigns, each of the aforementioned recipients displayed dedication, leadership and excellence on the lacrosse field for the entirety of their high school careers.
-- Nick Giannino
