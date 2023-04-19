BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron was once again not in the lineup for the Bruins Wednesday night when they hosted the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their first round playoff series.
And for the time being, that's all right.
Boston's 37-year-old captain skated on his own under the watchful eyes of assistant coaches at Warrior Arena Wednesday morning, but was not on the ice when his teammates had their usual game day skate. Bergeron, who missed Game 1 with an apparent sickness, was ruled out of Game 2 due to an upper body injury.
Crazy as it sounds, the Bruins likely don't need their top line center to defeat the Panthers and advance. The outstanding depth that general manager Don Sweeney has accumulated on the roster not only led to a 65-win, 135-point record smashing regular season, but also makes sure they won't be left with a glaring hole in case of injury.
Making sure their soon-to-be Selke Trophy winning, faceoff ace, and eventual first ballot Hall of Famer is healthy should be of paramount importance to the Bruins. Of course they want to dispose of the Panthers in the here and now, but the main objective is raising the Stanley Cup in the next 7-8 weeks. To do that, they'll certainly need Bergeron to be healed and playing without any restrictions.
For the second straight game, Boston iced the same lineup against the Panthers Wednesday at TD Garden. That meant Pavel Zacha centered the top line in Bergeron's place, flanked by Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. David Krejci was the pivot on the second line, per usual, with Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak on his wings; Charlie Coyle manned the middle with Taylor Hall and Trent Frederic on Line 3; and the fourth line had Tomas Nosek in between Nick Foligno on the left side and Garnet Hathaway on the right.
The obvious question is why was Bergeron playing in Boston's regular season finale last Thursday in Boston, a contest that meant nothing in terms of record chasing or playoff seeding? Perhaps it was his wanting to play (a final time?) before family and friends in his home province; any other reason wouldn't make much sense. He did so, but for just 5:36 of ice time before leaving with an undisclosed injury.
So the smart move is to keep him watching in street clothes ... for now. While he's always welcomed, Bergeron is not needed at this time.
This is not to say his skill set won't be missed for however long he's held out of the lineup. For all of Boston's depth, you simply can't replicate everything Bergeron gives and provides to the team in which he's become the franchise face of.
Will Bergeron play this weekend in Sunrise, Fla. for either Games 3 or 4? Will they hold him out of this series entirely, hoping they can advance and start anew with their captain in the next round? Will it be his call or the team's?
The answer should be the same for all of those questions: when he's healthy and ready to start playing like the Patrice Bergeron that his teammates, coaches and fans have come to depend on.
Phil Stacey covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN