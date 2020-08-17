More than four days after the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs updated its sports guidelines, anxious student-athletes, coaches and athletic directors around the Bay State are still wondering what will become of the fall sports season.
Members of the MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force made a series of recommendations to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Monday, but the DESE has not made those measures (and whether or not they were accepted) pubic.
Thus. the sporting community looking forward to a Monday DESE report now turns its attention to Wednesday morning's MIAA Board of Directors meeting. It's expected that the COVID-19 Task Force will share its recommendations and the DESE's feedback before the board determines how to proceed with the fall sports season.
The last time the MIAA's BOD met in late July, it moved to begin fall sports practices on September 14, since schools were slated to be open by Sept. 10. Since then, the state has delayed the start of school by 10 days. So even if some sports proceed this fall, it's expected there will be another delay so that school is in session before athletic events commence.
