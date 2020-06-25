The annual Shriner's football All-Star Classic is one of the best events on the high school sports calendar not just for the action on the field but because it stands for community service.
So while this year's game was cancelled because of coronavirus, the football coaches of Eastern Mass. are making sure the players still learn those valuable lessons.
Players are raising funds for the Aleppo Shriners Transportation Fund, which helps families get to and from the hospital for children. All the donations from both the North and South sides will be added up and whichever team has the most funds raised will be declared the winner for 2020.
Normally the players raise money by selling ads for the game program, however with no game there is no program. The Mass. High School Football Coaches Association has partnered with Gold Cards to facilitate the effort and all money goes directly to Aleppo Shriners.
North Shore players named Shriner's all-stars this spring were: Matt Crowley, Mason Davis, Matt Duchemin, Anthony Fagan, St. John's Prep; Ian Coffey, Chance Augustine, Hamilton-Wenham; Russ Canova, Danvers; Cam James, Ipswich; Jack Corcoran and Will Hunter, Masconomet; Zak Palmer, Swampscott; David Cifuentes, Joe Rivers, Bishop Fenwick; Duncan Moreland, Beverly.
For more information, contact one of the all-stars or visit MHSFCA.net.
-- Matt Williams
