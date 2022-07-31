Sailors in Marblehead this weekend didn’t have to wish for fair winds and following seas ... the Atlantic Ocean went ahead and delivered them anyway.
Dozens, if not hundreds, of boats from the North Shore and beyond dotted Marblehead harbor for the annual one design regatta that traces its roots all the way back to 1889 and is always one of the highlights of the local summer.
It was the aptly named Good Boat run by Ege Ozgul that dominated the laser standard class by winning nine of the 12 races and ending with a near perfect score of 21. In the Town Class, Chris Howe’s Believe It or Knot edged out Bill Heffernan’s Sweep Again by a single point, 22 to 23, to take the class.
Run by Team Taylor, Jabberwock ran away with the Rhodes-19 class with three wins and nine top-five finished out of 12 races.
Meanwhile among outside line racers, Tomas Hornos’ Destiny won the Etchells with 22 points, winning four times and finding his stride late with all four wins coming in the last five starts.
Bill Windall’s Javelin won six consecutive races in the IOD to easily take that class with 12 total points.
Charlie Garrard’s Merlin rounded out the outside line with J-105 domination that never saw him run outside the top three in eight races.
For the tinker lies, the always competitive J-70 field was won by John Heaton’s Empeiria with 50 points and four wins in 12 races. Mark Zaleski’s Team Z Viper 640 boat was also nearly unstoppable 15 points and an amazing seven wins.
Finally, in the Corinthian teams division for J-70’s, it was the Bad Hombres with Charlie Pendleton and Jim Raaisides that topped the charts.