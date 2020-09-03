NO STOPPING THEM: North Shore League looks back on successful, safe summer season

In the weeks leading up to the return of sports in Massachusetts two months ago, uncertainty was the default position.
Organizations that run in the summer all over the Bay State were grappling with how to proceed in the coronavirus pandemic; when would the state hit Phase 3 of reopening? How restrictive would the distancing and cleaning rules be? Would there be enough time to complete a season? Would people even want to play?
The North Shore Baseball League, one of the premier amateur men's leagues in Eastern Mass., forged ahead and delivered a 14-game regular season followed by playoffs that concluded last week, with the Kingston Night Owls winning their fourth straight championship. Looking back, the effort that went into making the season a reality despite all the obstacles is now a major source of pride.
"A lot of the leagues that cancelled were saying they didn't think it would be a meaningful season with so few games," said NSBL commissioner Matt Sullivan. "I feel like we just had our most meaningful season ever."
Many NSBL players, ranging in age from 18 to their mid-40s, are high school coaches or current and former college players that lost their entire spring seasons to the pandemic. They were itching to get back on the diamond, but concerned as numerous area leagues decided not to play this summer.
At a meeting of the league's managers in June, Peabody Champions manager and Marblehead High coach Mike Giardi rose and galvanized the group towards playing.
"We need this," he said. "We need to play this summer and we need to be around our brotherhood."
So with 12 teams, the NSBL opened up in the second week of July. The first week was filled with tributes to Giardi's Champions co-manager, Steve Gridley, who'd passed away in the spring and was a Godfather-type figure in the league. From statistician to historian and sounding board, Gridley was a friend to all and a 'baseball whisperer.'
As it turned out, the shortened season led an exciting final stretch. Six teams finished within two games of the final four playoff spots, so the seeding wasn't decided until the last inning of the last game.
"He would've loved that last week that we had," Beverly Recs manager Matt Mello said of Gridley. "He would've been on the phone all hours looking at all of the scenarios and tiebreakers ... it was great for the league to have such a competitive finish."
Two teams not normally at the top of the standings, Northeast Tides and Rowley, grabbed the top two seeds. Relative newcomer Marblehead had its best season, though the Seasiders were squeezed out of the final playoff spot on a tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the North Shore Storm and Swampscott Sox got their usual spots in the postseason; not that it was easy, with the Sox winning their last three in a row to sneak in.
"I started the team 36 years ago and now it's 35 straight in the playoffs," said Sox manager Joe Caponigro, exhaling at the close call. "It was great that we were able to get the season in ... everybody's grateful we were able to have some baseball."
The Sox wound up upsetting the Beverly Recs in the first round of the playoffs, while Champions Pub was on a mission of its own out of the No. 8 seed. Peabody upset the regular season champion Tide in the opening round in a three-game set, took down No. 2 Rowley in a five-game series before falling to Kingston (winners of 6 of the last 7 titles) in the ultimate Game 5 of their best-of-5 set.
Dan Frey from Manchester, a former St. John's Prep slugger, won the league's batting title at .575 while also leading in RBI (18) and home runs (5). Rowley's Levi Burrell (33 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA) was one of the NSBL's leading pitchers along with Kingston's Sean Callahan, who won Game 5 of the finals.
The NSBL will be choosing it's Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award winner, MVP and All-League honorees from an unique and unforgettable 2020 season this week.
"The whole baseball world lost so much in the spring (that) we really felt like if we could play and find a way to bring some optimism and hope of some normalcy, we had to do it," said Sullivan. "Everything was safety first; we followed everything the Governor (Charlie Baker), the state and all the local parks department send out to a T."
The NSBL's umpires were crucial to getting the season off the ground and even worked behind the plate rather than from out behind the mound.
The season was such a hit that teams are inquiring about joining next summer, with a potential expansion on the horizon.
The combination of mask wearing on the benches, social distancing and care and attention to details, the North Shore League demonstrated that safe, successful sports can happen.
"We're beyond proud of it," Sullivan said.
||||