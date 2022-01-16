PEABODY — Instead of a Senior Night, it would be more appropriate to call this Senior Weekend for the Bishop Fenwick girls hockey team.
The Crusaders celebrated their Senior Night Saturday with all the traditional trappings of parents at center ice, flowers and posters for all the soon-to-be graduating players. When they returned to McVann-O'Keefe Rink only 12 hours later for a Sunday morning clash, the Black-and-Gold balloons were still hanging up -- and it was the second bout of this back-to-back that provided Fenwick with a satisfying victory.
The hosts controlled the action from the opening faceoff Sunday morning and topped Arlington Catholic, 2-1. Combined with Saturday's narrow loss to Bishop Feehan (3-2 with the tie broken in the third period), the weekend split has Fenwick 4-3-1 on the season.
"It was a tough loss Saturday and we talked about getting good rest, coming back to the rink and coming out of the locker room flying," Fenwick coach John Kale said. "The girls did exactly that."
With no weariness in their legs from either the 9 a.m. start or the previous day's game, Fenwick assaulted the AC net with 23 shots in the first period alone. Abi Bruner, junior winger, scored just 1:55 after the opening faceoff when she dinged the puck off goalie Emily Moran's back and in from behind the red line.
As it turned out, shooting from behind Moran was about the only way to fool her on this morning. The Arlington native made an incredible 47 saves to keep the Cougars in the game. She played aggressively at the top of the crease and jumped on any loose pucks that happened to find their way into the blue paint.
"We had a lot of chances and didn't bury them," Kasle said, "but you've got to give credit to Arlington Catholic's goalie. She did a great job."
Fenwick was deliberate with the puck throughout the game, making crisp passes to enter the offensive zone and executing give-and-go plays up the wall with striking regularity. The chemistry among the forward lines — captain Lauren Diranian centering Abbey Millman and Lily Pregent, captain Emma Perry centering 8th grader Sky Demsey and Bruner and freshmen Penny Levine with Jenna Oliver and a rotating wing — was evident.
"Particularly the forwards do a nice job of getting the puck down low and cycling to get it in that high slot," Kasle said. "The majority of goals, from mites of the NHL, are scored within ten feet of the net so that's where we're trying to get it."
Diranian had a number of quick shots in tight that Moran denied. Bruner finally ripped the twine with a snipe to the top corner (assisted by Oliver and captain Grace Morey) to make it 2-0 with 1:03 left in the second. It was Fenwick's 35th shot of the game with Moran collecting her 30th save with 6:46 left in the second and making her 40th with more than six minutes remaining in the third. Moran's 43rd stop was conked directly off her face mask on a Perry blast.
It wasn't as if Fenwick's freshman goalie at the other end, Ella Tucker, wasn't busy too. She made 20 stops to earn her second career win, snuffed out a break away chance by AC's Jane Martin in the third and was only denied the shut out when Kathleen Simmons popped one in with the Cougar goalie pulled and six seconds left in regulation.
Defensively, the Crusader penalty killers played very well. They held the Cougars 0-for-4 on the advantage with captain Catherine Salvo anchoring the blue line along with Morey and Zoe Elwell (assist). Levine, a freshman, had a very good showing on the PK with a number of key faceoff wins and great energy.
"She's smart, really knows the game and handles the puck well," said Kasle. "Our goalie Ella, another freshman, played really well. Skylar's an 8th grader with great speed and Jenna Oliver sees the the ice really well. We feel very comfortable with our young kids playing in all situations."
Bishop Fenwick 2, Arlington Catholic 1
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Arlington Catholic;0;0;1;1
Bishop Fenwick;1;1;0;2
Scoring summary
First period: BF, Abi Bruner (Zoe Elwell), 1:55.
Second period: BF, Abbey Millman (Jenna Oliver, Grace Morey), 13:57.
Third period: AC, Kathleen Simmons (un), eag, 14:54.
Saves: AC, Emily Moran 47; BF, Ella Tucker 20.
Records: AC, 1-7-0; BF, 4-3-1