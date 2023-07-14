Salem High School is now accepting nominations for its next class of inductees into its Athletic Hall of Fame from now through August 16.
Membership in the Athletic Hall of Fame is open to those individuals who have made significant contributions to the Salem High athletic program either through their participation in athletics or their association with Salem High athletics as a coach, faculty member, or for meritorious service.
Those who are elected by the Salem High Athletic Hall of Fame must gain a majority of two-thirds votes from the SHS Hall of Fame Committee.
To nominate an athlete, coach, or someone for meritorious services, fill out the form at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeql2_Gh1OIL7iRkaYcFYUONFd8UZIQgZvtHIPjKfAWkG1jJw/viewform