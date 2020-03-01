WATERTOWN — Was it a pretty, mistake free basketball game? Not by a long stretch.
Was it entertaining and intense? Absolutely.
Sunday's Division 3 North quarterfinal bout between the Watertown and Hamilton-Wenham boys hoops teams had plenty of errors, missed shots and questionable decision making moments from both sides. But somehow, you couldn't take your eyes off the action.
The visiting Generals, who were coming off a down-to-the-wire win over Swampscott in their playoff opener, turned the ball over 31 times. Their counterpart Raiders shot under 30 percent from the field including a dreadful 4-for-39 clip from beyond the arc.
The result was a pulsating, defensive-minded grind of a game, one that saw fifth-seeded Hamilton-Wenham hang on for a low scoring 45-41 triumph over the fourth-seeded hosts.
Sophomore Markus Nordin was the difference maker in crunch time, scoring 10 of his game-high 20 points at the free throw line in the second half to help his team seal the deal. Hamilton-Wenham will now face top-seeded St. Mary's in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Burlington.
"That's my favorite part of the game; I love the free throws in clutch moments," said Nordin, who also added 11 rebounds and a block. He went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone.
"In practice before we leave we have one (free throw) and if you miss it you have to run," he added. "I'm always stepping up to knock those down and I love it. It's my favorite part of the game."
Nursing a seven-point lead (32-25) through three quarters in a game where offense certainly came at a premium, the Generals had to dig deep in the fourth to fend off Watertown's valiant final push.
Joe Griffin's first and only three of the game got Watertown within one (36-35) with 3:42 remaining in action. Ryan Hutchinson then responded with a triple of his own to push it back to four, but Matthew Oliveira came right back with another 3-ball for the Raiders to crawl back within one once more.
A pair of free throws from Nordin pushed it back to three, and Watertown failed to connect on a trio of potential game-tying long balls on its ensuing possession. The Raiders did get the ball back once more with under 30 seconds to play and the scoreboard still reading 41-38 in favor of H-W, but senior big man Ryan Monahan came up with a monster block on a driving layup attempt from Watertown's Adam Patterson to all but seal the deal.
The Raiders would hit one last 3-pointer in the final seconds after forcing a Generals' 10-second violation in the backcourt, but Nordin officially put the nail in the coffin with two more freebies at the line.
For a team that turned the ball over time and time again against the Raiders' ruthless full court press, it was defensive plays like Monahan's monumental block that allowed them to keep separation throughout.
"We preach that great players have short memories," said H-W coach Mike DiMarino. "We were talking about there being no passengers here tonight; everyone had to contribute and everyone had to do their job. Watertown's defensive pressure is out of this world. They're so quick and so aggressive and we really struggled at times, but I'm just grateful we were able to get the job done."
Playing without their starting point guard and senior captain Ian Coffey for the second straight game, Hamilton-Wenham had trouble finding a reliable ball handler to break the Raiders gritty press. Nordin, Hutchinson, Carter Coffey and Ethan Dwyer all took turns bringing the ball up, and they were able to generate enough offense early on to take a 12-9 lead after one and a 26-14 advantage at the half.
While all of Nordin's damage came at the line in the final two frames, he did it from the field in the opening half. Nordin canned a pair of 3-balls before recess and had a game-high 10 points at the break, nearly outscoring the entire Raiders offense by himself. Monahan added six of his own on some nice work inside, while Carter Coffey also hit a first half triple while Watertown failed to connect on any of its many attempts from distance.
Defensively, the Generals did a phenomenal job closing out on shooters and forcing the Raiders into tough shots at the end of the shot clock on multiple occasions. They finished with five blocks as a team and altered plenty more. H-W also did a bang up job on the glass, cleaning up the myriad of Raider misses while out-rebounding the opponent, 42-23, on the day.
"That was really big," said Nordin. "Because if we don't rebound, second chance buckets come up and that can really turn things for us. We really emphasize rebounding and it was a key point in winning a game like this."
Monahan finished with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in the win; Coffey added seven points and eight boards while Hutchinson finished with five points, nine rebounds and three assists.
"Ryan is sneaky good inside. He rebounds, he boxes out and he does all the dirty work that doesn't show up on the stat sheet," said DiMarino. "I'm so happy for him. He never misses a day all year."
Watertown was led by Oliveira's 10 points and three steals and Patterson's four points and 12 rebounds. Devon Breen also chipped in seven points, three rebounds and four steals in the setback.
Hamilton-Wenham 45, Watertown 41
at Watertown High School
Division 3 North quarterfinals
Hamilton-Wenham 12 14 6 13 — 45
Watertown 9 5 11 16 — 41
Hamilton-Wenham: Markus Nordin 4-10-20, Ryan Monahan 5-0-10, Carter Coffey 2-2-7, Ryan Hutchinson 2-0-5, Ethan Dwyer 1-1-3.
Watertown: Matthew Oliveira 4-0-10, Brennan Cook 3-0-8, Devon Breen 2-3-7, George Karapetyan 2-3-7, Joe Griffin 2-0-5, Karim Monroe 2-0-4.
Halftime: 26-14, H-W
3-pointers: H-W, Nordin 2, Hutchinson; W, Cook 2, Oliveira 2, Griffin.
Records: H-W 15-7; W 15-6
