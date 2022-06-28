LYNN — There were 34 girls split into two teams on one field. Rivals turned into teammates for one night — and these teammates built their trust to play the game that they all truly love: soccer.
The best of the best lined up on Manning field Tuesday evening for the annual Agganis All-Star soccer game, North against South. Teams from all along the North Shore picked their top players to honor the Agganis Foundation.
Bringing together a fun and well-deserved spot on the field, the girls left the scoreboard with a tie of 2-2.
With nerves in the air and some familiar faces on the field, both the North and South teams brought their best competition to the matchup. South struck first as Central Catholic’s Zarina Pinto launched the ball into the net with 33 minutes left of the first half.
Representing Danvers High on the North team, Reese Pszenny recently recovered from a stress fracture that had ended her senior season on the pitch, but had the honor of playing Tuesday night. Like a blur, she sprinted onto the field as a midfielder earning every minute she could to help her teammates.
“It was fantastic to be on the field — since my season got cut very short — tonight playing against people I would normally play in high school. It was great,” Pszenny said.
The North team was able to notch a goal with 10 minutes left of the first half as Lynnfield’s goalie Samantha Bunar switched up her position on the field and traded in her saves for some goal scoring opportunities, one of which she converted.
“I’m a goalkeeper at heart, but I’ve always had a passion to play out on the field too,” said Bunar. “I tried to go out there with a good mindset and just tried to make something happen.”
The South fired back as Masconomet’s Charlotte Meixsell and Elena Lindonen heated up the offensive end. Central Catholic’s Adrianna Marinello eventually snapped the tie by scoring with 5:08 minutes left in the first half.
South coach Mike Schena of Lynn Classical and North head coach Sam Charest from Beverly couldn’t have been more pleased with their teams’ respective efforts.
“The Masco connection, something was going on there which was really great,” said Schena. “They’re really strong up top. I put them together for a reason since they know each other. I think that’s what made them more of a dynamic. Aside from that, I believe defensively we played well too.”
“I wanted to remind them that this game is fun, it’s an honor to be on the team, soak it in, and told them if they weren’t playing soccer in college to let this be their one last opportunity to play with their friends and the girls they played against for four years,” said Charest. “I said to them to take in another memory — although this time playing with them instead of against them. I think they really took that in tonight.”
With a renounced intensity, both teams gave their all to defend their net. South’s Bishop Fenwick trio of McKenna Gilligan, Amy Hatfield, and goalie Claudia Keith gave a dream team performance on defense against the North, shutting out any potential goals for the first 31 minutes of the second half.
“I was lucky enough to play with my two center backs from Fenwick, and it gave familiarity which was great. Overall, it was great to see everyone playing together,” said Keith.
With less than 10 minutes, Austin Prep’s Catherine Gallagher tipped in North’s second goal, the final one scored on the evening.
As their full circle moment came to a close and the game clock struck zero, their rivals were now known as teammates. The girls celebrated on the field, honoring their work and achievements to make it on the Agganis All-Star team together and honoring Harry Agganis.
“This was great. You couldn’t have asked for a better finish, I think it was a perfect way to end their senior year,” Schena said.