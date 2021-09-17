NORTH ANDOVER -- Both Beverly High football coach Jeff Hutton and North Andover's John Dubzinski agree that no matter what happens to a high school football team on opening day, a team's true colors come out in its Week 2 contest.
If that's the case, then the immediate future looks good for Dubzinski's Scarlet Knights ... while the outlook is less rosy for Hutton's Panthers.
Using a balanced offensive attack that the visitors couldn't stop all night while playing lockdown defense at every turn, North Andover used 196 yards passing and four total touchdowns from quarterback Jack O'Connell to blast Beverly, 34-0, in its home opener at Walsh Stadium.
"We knew Beverly would be a tough, deceptive offense. They ran the ball well great last week against Haverhill," said Dubzinski, referring to the Panthers' 33-0 Week 1 triumph. "I told our guys we wanted to be as balanced as we could, and if we could get our run game going and stop theirs, we'd be in good shape."
The elusive O'Connell ran for 42 yards on nine carries, calling his own number on scoring runs of 3 yards and 1 yard, respectively. He also connected on 16-of-23 passes, including a 17-yard swing pass to classmate A.J. Lawrence in the left flat that went for a 17-yard score in the first quarter.
Using an effective jet sweep toss that Dubzinski put into the playbook this week, O'Connell and Walsh and Lawrence combined for eight passes, good for 44 yards. He also used quick hitters to find his receivers in space and gave them room to run after the catch. With Beverly's defenders failing to provide much edge support, it was left up to the defensive backs to try and make tackles again and again.
"We're not particularly big, but we are fast. And I thought we blocked on those (flip passes) well at the point of attack," Dubzinski said after his team improved to 1-1.
With his team comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter, the three-year starter added an 84-yard touchdown toss to his night's resume after senior wideout Nick Ankiewicz (5 catches, 123 yards) beat a fallen Beverly defender 1-on-1 at midfield and literally waltzed into the end zone.
"We knew coming in they had great skill players and a great quarterback," said Hutton, who teaches at North Andover High. "(O'Connell) did a good job spreading us out, but even when there weren't running lanes for him he made us miss. He's the real deal.
"We knew they were fast up front, and that's what we practiced all week: trying to get out helmets across (the line) and stop penetration. Even though we had nine guys in the box at practice, it's difficult to simulate what another varsity team is actually going to do in that situation. They made it so we could never get in a rhythm."
At one point in the contest, North Andover held a 16-3 lead in first downs and dominated time of possession, 24:12 to just 9:24 to their visitors from the Northeastern Conference. The score reflected these disparities.
Senior Jack Ferullo, who led all ballcarriers with 65 yards rushing on a dozen attempts, scored North Andover's other touchdown on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter.
Beverly's best opportunity came midway through the second quarter when senior captain Jordan Irvine broke off a 67-yard run down the left sideline for an apparent score. But the play was called back because of a holding penalty against the Orange-and-Black. The Panthers also drove to the Knights' 17-yard line late in the first half and to the 12 early in the fourth, only to be stopped on downs both times.
Irvine led Beverly with 54 yards on eight carries while fellow senior captain Andre Sullivan caught four of quarterback Pierce Heim's 10 passes, good for 53 yards, while rushing four times for another 33.
"We did nothing to put ourselves in any position to be successful tonight," said Hutton, whose squad opens up NEC play next Friday at Peabody (which fell to Masconomet last night, 35-24). "We've got a lot of work to do; I can't say that enough. We've got a lot of growing up to do, too."
North Andover will face its second straight NEC opponent when they hit the road to take on unbeaten Marblehead (a 54-20 winner over Lynn Classical Friday night) at Piper Field the same evening.
North Andover 34, Beverly 0
at John Walsh Field, North Andover
Beverly (1-1);0;0;0;0;0
North Andover (1-1);7;6;15;6;34
Scoring summary
NA-A.J. Lawrence 17 pass from Jack O'Connell (Camden Bethel kick)
NA-O'Connell 3 run (kick blocked)
NA-Jack Ferullo 1 run (Nick Ankiewicz pass from O'Connell)
NA-O'Connell 1 run (Bethel kick)
NA-Ankiewicz 84 pass from O'Connell (kick blocked)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Jordan Irvine 8-54, Andre Sullivan 4-33, Marcelo Pinto 1-6, Manny Hernandez 2-4, Andrew Scheweizer 1-3, Gabe Copeland 1-1, Troy Wetmore 1-(-1), Pierce Heim 3-(-16); North Andover — Jack Ferullo 12-65, Jack O'Connell 9-42, Aiden Lynch 2-21, Nate Dussault 2-9, James Federico 1-3, Dom Pefine 1-(-4).
PASSING: Beverly — Heim 6-10-68-0-0; North Andover — O'Connell 16-23-196-2-0; Pefine 2-2-5-0-0.
Receiving: Beverly — Sullivan 4-53, Irvine 1-13, Hernandez 1-2; North Andover — Nick Ankiewicz 5-123, A.J. Lawrence 8-44, Brendan Regan 2-18, D'Andre King 1-11, Mike McNaught 1-5, Brayden Bethel 1-0.