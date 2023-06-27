LYNN — Chloe, clear out of the box ... Branae, nice ball ... Great block, Sam ... Lily, just a little bit wider.
Those were just a few of the instructions North goalkeeper Lilian Gosselin shouted out in the 27th Agganis All-Star girls soccer game Tuesday under the lights at Manning Field. With the rosters just having been finalized this week and ladies from 11 different teams on her side, the obvious question for Gosselin was how did she learn everyone’s name so fast?
“Oh, I knew most of them. We’ve played together or against each other at one time or another,” said the goalie from Swampscott who will play D1 soccer at Bryant. “I caught myself saying the wrong name once or twice ... but it worked out, we made it right.”
Following Gosselin’s instructions in the back and getting a couple of beautiful finished up front, North took down the South, 4-0, in a wire-to-wire victory. Big Blue teammate Mia Schena earned MVP honors for the winners after scoring with nine minutes remaining and also assisting on a first half tally.
“It was kind of a blur. I saw the ball come at me, took it down and put it to the left side,” said Schena, who was joined on the North by Gosselin and Swampscott teammate May Raymond. “This was our last game together and we made it a memorable one.”
Schena’s assist came on the game-winner and was a rivalry connection to Marblehead’s Cait Mullins. Just nine minutes in, Peabody’s Branae Craverio send a tremendous ball up through the North defense. It found Schena on the left side and she took a well-placed shot that was redirected home by Mullins for a 1-0 lead.
“Cait Mullins is really fast,” said Gosselin. “I thought Sam Sharp (from Fenwick) was impressive. Every girl played really, really well. It was so much fun. I love playing with girls from different towns and teams.”
Bishop Fenwick had a pair of goal scorers for the South squad, which was coached by Arlington’s Mike Schena with Peabody’s Andrew Douglass helping out. At the 20-minute mark of the first half, Kayla Carlin of the Crusaders finished off a great chance to make it 2-0 at the break.
Danvers goalkeeper Emily Goddard manned the net for the South and stood on her head at times to keep the game relatively close. She made 11 stops in all with 3-4 of those being point-blank bids; Goddard made a giving stop at the end of the first half and also had a highlight reel save on a bang-bang bid by Austin Prep’s Jess Marks late in the second.
Schena’s goal left no doubt about the outcome, making it 3-0 with nine minutes to go. Fenwick’s Ava Bellachini finished out the scoring with only two minutes to play. Lily Gerson of Marblehead had a strong defensive game for the winning side, as did Hamilton-Wenham’s Ella Schenker.
“It’s always really fun to play with girls that you normally go up against,” said Raymond. “Girls like Cait (Mullins) and Sam (Sharp) are real frightening players. When you’re on the same side, its a lot more fun.”
Craveiro was one of the most impressive players on the field, making several long range clearing passes (one through the legs of an attacker) and also using her range to roam from defense to midfield. Hamilton-Wenham’s Chloe Gern also stood out at both ends of the field and had a couple nice scoring chances.
“We passed really well, especially for a team where not everyone knows each other,” said Gosselin, who made six saves to earn her 12th shutout of the school year (11 of those coming last fall). “Considering those gaps, we held it together really well.”
South wasn’t without a few nice chances, including two free kicks in the second half that were smothered by the keeper. Ellie Anderson of Danvers was chosen as North MVP for her stellar all-around play while Falcon teammates Courtney Hinchion (midfield) and Makayla Shaffaval (defense) had their usual solid outings. Essex Tech’s Ava Allaire had a strong first-half shot on goal and teammate Ella Levesque played well up top.