LYNN — Unlike the NFL, not many high school football games come down to a field goal try in the final seconds.
But when you have a kicker as talented as North Reading's Matt Guidebeck, a relatively lengthy boot to win the game is always in play.
Such was the case in Friday night's Division 5 state semifinal between the Hornets and Bishop Fenwick. The Crusaders had just scored to tie things up with 33 seconds remaining, which was just enough time for North Reading to drive into field goal range and put the game on Guidebeck's foot.
The senior weapon delivered, firing a 39-yarder through the uprights as time expired to give his team a dramatic 32-29 victory at Manning Field.
The decisive kick sent the Hornets back to the Division 5 Super Bowl, where they'll take on the winner of Saturday's semifinal matchup between No. 8 Dover Sherborn and No. 4 Shawsheen Tech.
"Thursday in our walk-through we had the team come out and execute a 40-yard field goal. It was a hell of a back-and-forth battle and we knew that it could come down to that," said Hornets head coach Ed Blum. "We had one blocked against Amesbury that we think changed the complexion of the game, so we've been working on it. And credit to Guidebeck; all the offseason work he put in, he's a hell of a kicker. We've always seen it and for him to be able to come through is awesome stuff."
Trailing 29-22 with just over five minutes to play, Bishop Fenwick got the ball back and started what they hoped would be a game-tying drive from their own 20-yard line.
The Crusaders faced plenty of adversity on the series, including a 4th-and-short from near midfield that they converted to move the chains, as well as another 4th down where they drew a pass interference call to keep the drive alive.
Twelve plays and 80 yards later, Anthony Nichols (43 rushing yards) plunged over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown. Aidan Silva added the extra point to make it a 29-29 game with just 33 seconds remaining.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bishop Fenwick went with a squib kick and North Reading jumped on it at its own 42-yard line. Quarterback Alex Carucci ran for 11 yards on the first play from scrimmage, gained another 11 yards on a pass play to Ryan McGuire, then gained seven more yards on consecutive plays with another pass and subsequent run to give Guidebeck a chance. The Hornets had a pair of timeouts on the drive that they were able to utilize to keep the clock from running out.
Guidebeck then drilled the kick with confidence. Realistically, the kick probably would've been good from at least another 10-15 yards out.
It was a heartbreaking result for Bishop Fenwick (9-2), which was competing without one of their top players in senior captain and running back Troy Irizarry, but battled admirably until the final horn.
"Two great teams, both teams making plays and fighting right until the end," said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods, whose team fell one game short of a Super Bowl for the second straight year.
"Like I told our guys, I'm proud of them. We came out on the wrong side of the score but that doesn't mean anything; we played as hard as we could and I couldn't ask for anything more out of these guys. Take your hat off to North Reading; they made plays and it was a great high school game."
Prior to the final minute frenzy, both sides traded both big plays and untimely blunders in what was a physical and wildly entertaining clash.
The game actually began with one of those blunders, as Fenwick went for a surprise onsides kick and recovered. The Crusaders then went 53 yards in eight plays, capped off by a trick play that saw running back Luke Connolly toss a 7-yard touchdown to Aidan Breen in the corner of the end zone.
North Reading responded after a muffed punt by Fenwick, gaining possession on the Crusader 1-yard line and scoring on the very next play on a run from Carucci.
One of the Hornets' top two-way players, Craig Rubino, wound up getting injured midway through the second and was unable to return. But North Reading still took a 14-7 lead into halftime after scoring on the series prior on a 17-yard pass from Carucci to Rubino.
"We talked about it at halftime, we played St. Mary's here and we were in the exact same situation down 14-7 at halftime," said Woods. "We came back and won that game in overtime so we knew we had it in us, we knew we could do it."
North Reading took a 21-7 lead in third quarter on a 2-yard run from Carucci. Fenwick made it 21-15 towards the end of that frame, as Leaman ran in from seven yards out. The Crusaders then recovered another onsides kick, as Michael Geissler jumped on it near midfield.
Connolly paid it off nine plays later with a 5-yard scamper to paydirt, giving his team the lead back at 22-21 early in the fourth. North Reading responded by going 64 yards in seven plays, none bigger than a 36-yard completion down the middle from Carucci to Will Batten on fourth down. Batten then had an 11-yard touchdown run and added the 2-point conversion rush to put the Hornets back on top, 29-22.
"Our defense was playing great, it was that one big play where they hit the tailback down the middle of the field on fourth down," admitted Woods. "We read it, Aidan (Breen) was right there but the kid made a great catch. Great throw and great catch there."
Woods highlighted the play of Breen, who was excellent defensively once again but also came up with some big plays on the other side of the ball at tight end. Costa Beechin was also a force for Fenwick, finishing with eight catches for 74 yards in the setback.
Fenwick was particularly effective in the run game after halftime, gaining 96 of their 136 yards on the ground in the final two quarters.
"The offensive line, the running backs and Bryce, they just fought and fought all night," said Woods. "And I don't know if there's a better player around than Costa (Beechin). Costa can play on my team any time; he's as good a player as there is around."
North Reading 32, Bishop Fenwick 29
Division 5 state semifinal
at Manning Field, Lynn
Bishop Fenwick (9-2);7;0;8;14;29
North Reading (10-1);7;7;7;11;32
Scoring Summary
BF- Aidan Breen 7 pass from Luke Connolly (Aidan Silva kick)
NR- Alex Carucci 1 run (Matt Guidebeck kick)
NR- Craig Rubino 17 pass from Carucci (Guidebeck kick)
NR- Carucci 2 run (Guidebeck kick)
BF- Bryce Leaman 7 run (Anthony Nichols rush)
BF- Luke Connolly 5 run (Silva kick)
NR- Will Batten 11 run (Batten rush)
BF- Nichols 1 run (Silva kick)
NR- Guidebeck 39 field goal
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Bryce Leaman 11-52, Anthony Nichols 13-42, Luke Connolly 10-31, Costa Beechin 4-11; North Reading — Will Batten 14-43, Alex Carucci 10-39.
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 14-27-125-0-1, Connolly 1-1-7-1-0; North Reading — Carucci 15-18-158-1-0, Craig Rubino 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Beechin 8-74, Mike Zaimi 1-22, Connolly 3-20, Aidan Breen 2-13, Nichols 1-3; North Reading — Ryan McGuire 5-57, Rubino 3-42, Batten 2-39, Brandon Eng 4-22, Matt Guidebeck 1-5.