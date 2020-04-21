Devastated and heartbroken, yet sensitive and understanding to the situation; that seems to be the general reaction from North Shore athletes and coaches following Governor Baker’s decision on Tuesday to close schools for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19.
With that decision, of course, comes the likely cancellation of all spring sports seasons, meaning hundreds of local student athletes may never get the chance to get back out there with their teammates.
“My heart breaks for our senior class. They have dedicated so much time to improving themselves and making our team stronger,” said Marblehead girls lacrosse coach Annie Madden. “Their love and passion for girls lacrosse has been apparent since they were in elementary school. I’m proud to have been on the field with all of them and now I look forward to seeing them change the world.”
Madden and her talented Magicians were coming off another phenomenal season on the turf, reaching the Division 1 North championship game last spring. Their returning core was eager to avenge that season-ending defeat, while underclassmen coming up in the powerhouse program hoped to contribute to the winning tradition.
Across the state, the breaking news weighed heavy on many others, too. Here’s a look at some of the immediate reactions from other dedicated players and leaders around the area.
Ezra Lombardi, Danvers senior lacrosse midfielder
“As devastating as the news was it felt like just a matter of time and also the right decision. There’s so many people who are being hurt by this and the most important thing is that everyone stays safe. My teammates really are like my brothers and I love those guys so it’s a real shame we won’t be able to have a normal season like we had hoped.”
Gus Baylow, St. John’s Prep senior and public address announcer for multiple sports
“When I saw the news, I was sad and devastated although I knew this was a scenario that could very well happen,” said Baylow, who has served as the energetic and talented PA announcer for St. John’s Prep athletics over the past four years.
“For me, not being able to announce any of the spring season is heartbreaking because I was looking forward to this season for a while now. I love these teams and the players and coaches on these teams because of the work ethic they show every day as well as being great people. I sincerely thank all of the players, parents and coaches on these teams and will miss them dearly.”
Megan Sudak, Beverly softball coach
“You really feel for these kids; and one of the hardest pieces of it, too, is the fact that they can’t be with their friends during this time and can’t even console each other with a hug. It’s truly gut-wrenching for my poor seniors. I feel like we just lost our final game of the season, but normally you can go home and reflect knowing you put out your best effort and were prepared for the outcome. But with this we didn’t even get a chance.
“It’s obviously the right call, no question, and by no means am I upset. But you just feel so bad for these kids.”
Bobby Jellison, Salem junior baseball pitcher
“I’ve been working out daily because junior year was supposed to be a big year for me and I am hoping to play baseball in college. My teammates and I were also looking forward to this being a good year for Salem; we were excited to get back on the field and compete. Although I’m upset about the season being cancelled I hope everyone stays healthy so we can get back out there sooner.”
Hailey Anderson, Beverly senior softball outfielder
“At first my dad told me he was sorry about the news as I was doing my homework so I hadn’t been on social media or anything. I thought he was just joking around until I saw the texts from my family and all the posts on social media.
“The hardest part is definitely ending the career with the people I started with, especially Shayla Barker, my co-captain, who I’ve been on every team with since we were around eight years old. We had plans to go out with a bang and it’s sad and unfortunate we never got to do that.”
Mike Giardi, Marblehead baseball coach
“I really feel for these kids because we still don’t know what’s going to happen moving forward. Most high school athletes won’t play competitive sports beyond this, and for the ones that will, whether they’re juniors or seniors, this was a big year for them. Just talking with other coaches, everyone’s really bummed out. But we have to understand that this is uncharted territory and it’s better to lean on the side of caution because this decision is really just trying to protect us.”
