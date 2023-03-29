The North Shore Baseball League launched its Hall of Fame nearly 20 years ago ... and it’s not a stretch to say this year’s class of inductees are among the most special it has ever had.
A dozen figures from the area’s premier summer adult baseball league were honored at the NSBL Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past Sunday at the Wharf in Everett. Perhaps chief among them was the late Derek Lyons, a staple of the Peabody Champions baseball team and who is widely considered one of the best shortstops to ever play on the North Shore.
After Hall of Fame careers at both Danvers High and Salem State, Lyons played many seasons for Champions (also known as ‘Pub’) alongside several of his former Danvers High teammates. A three-time All-League choice, he was inducted by Champs manager Mike Giardi as well as teammates Brian Marshall (himself an NSBL Hall of Famer) and Scott Bevan.
Lyons’ Hall of Fame plaque was accepted by his mom, Lisa, and sister, Danielle.
Chris Blydell, Dan Duval and Chris Carrol of the North Shore Phillies were inducted as well. Blydell, who was NSBL MVP in both 2013 and 2015, was honored to join his late father, Jeff, as a father-son duo in the Hall of Fame.
Duval is a three-time All-League catcher who helped the Phillies win the 2013 NSBL championship and also reached the finals in 2015.
Mike Parker, one of the architects behind bringing the Beverly Recs back to the league and back into prominence, also went into the Hall of Fame.
Recs pitcher Nick Colanto, the workhorse on the mound in the franchise’s 2016 championship run, became the first Beverly player in recent memory to join the Hall.
Matt Sullivan, the current league commissioner who played for both the North Reading A’s and the North Shore Storm, joined the Hall of Fame. Also inducted were Paul Sartori and Joe Morin (2019 league MVP and two-time playoff MVP), two of the key pieces of the recent Kingston Night Owl dynasty that includes seven championships since 2014; Ryan Healey of the Swampscott Sox; Pete Allain of the Manchester Marlins; and Paul Vitozzi of the North Reading A’s.