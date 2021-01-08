North Shore Baseball Umpires looking for new members

Think you can call balls and strikes just like the professionals behind the plate? There's never been a better time to learn the craft.
The North Shore Baseball Umpires Association is holding its new member class remotely starting next month. The drive to replenish the local umpiring ranks with fresh young minds and eyes has been ongoing for a few years, and this year's class offers tremendous bang for the buck.
Besides covering the cost to learn the rules and take the Massachusetts state umpire's test, the $50 covers the first year of dues in the NSBUA and includes a year of membership in the New England Baseball Umpire Club.
"Where the classes with have to be on Zoom, we sliced the price in half. With the memberships, it's a great value," said NSBUA President Joe Gill, whose group is also rolling out a new mentorship program this year.
First-time umpires will be paired up with a veteran official. The idea is to grow the friendship and camaraderie among the umps, make the newcomers feel like part of the gang, and give them outlets for any questions or unique rule situations that might come up as they wet their beaks.
"We've want to do it for a few years, and I think the mentoring will be a huge part of our new membership drive," Gill said. "Having a friendly face among the umpires prevents burnout, gives everyone outlets for questions, how to get games, where to find good equipment ... things like that."
The NSBUA class teaches Major League rules. There are also seminars on the difference between Little League Baseball and the National Federation of High Schools rules that the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association plans to use starting this spring.
One of this year's big perks is the inclusion of Bill McCallum's New England Club membership. "Bill's great and his group runs a lot of seminars as far as the strike zone, mechanics, handling coaches, all sorts of different topics," said Gill. "He's going to be an honorary member of our board, too, and we're really excited about that."
Mostly, the umpires are excited just to get back on the diamond. Last spring's entire high school slate was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and even when baseball got going in the summer it was limited. While the men's North Shore Baseball League and some local Little Leagues played and the Essex County League pressed on for high school age players in both the summer and fall, the number of games was a fraction of what it normally is.
"I can't speak for everyone. Personally, in a typical year I do about 100 games and this summer I did one doubleheader," said Gill. "For the vast, vast majority of our guys, it was a fraction of their normal load or they didn't work at all."
Still, after seeing a reasonably successful and safe high school season this past fall, the umpires expect to be back at it in just a few months. Hopefully with some fresh new umpires swelling their ranks.
"It's our impression that we're going to have baseball. When you factor in being outdoors and the distancing, it's probably the safest sport out there along with golf. So we're anticipating we'll start on time and have a lot of games," said Gill. "We're looking forward to it. We've been waiting a year to yell 'Play ball.'"
###
For more information about the North Shore Baseball Umpires Association's new member class (which starts Monday, Feb. 8) or to sign up, contact stevetheump@yahoo.com).
