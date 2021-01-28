North Shore boys basketball 2020-21 preview

Many high school hoops teams have already gotten underway this winter, and so far the all-out efforts from those squads has been visible across the board. It's not going to be a normal season by any means, but it's clear that kids want to be out there, compete and leave it all out on the floor.
Starting with reigning Division 2 North champion Beverly, the Panthers' lineup may look a bit different this year but they still have plenty of skill and intelligence to rely on. The squad will be led by senior captains Cam Jones and Brennan Frost, both of whom were with the team for their run last winter. In addition, juniors Nick Braganca and Zack Sparkman and sophomores Treston Abreu, Gabe Copeland, Dylan Crowley and Rook Landman are among those looking to contribute in a big way.
St. John's Prep has senior captain Aidan Callahan back to run the show. Last year's leading scorer Rollie Castineyra will almost certainly make a leap in his second varsity season, while Noah Thomas returns to the lineup after tearing his ACL a year ago. Nate Hendricks, Jack Perry, Mike O'Brien Kyle Webster, Steph Patrick, Patrick Atkins and Eric Wing will all play roles as well.
Salem returns a bulk of their starters from last season and will once again rely on a guard-heavy squad. Seniors Guillermo Pimentel, Bobby Jellison, Tommy Beauregard and Ethan Doyle are all back, as is Jorge Guerrero, who turned in a stellar junior season. Luis Paulino is another guy who can come in and hit shots.
Marblehead will roll with four senior captains this year: guards Jacob Sherf, Sami Loughlin and Julian Stux, as well as forward Mitchell Corelli. In addition, big man Hunter Fleming (6-foot-6) provides a presence inside but can also stretch the floor with his shooting, and Noah Mann runs the offense efficiently and can get in the lane and make things happen off the dribble.
Over in Boxford, Masconomet will be led by a new face this year, Steve Heintz, as head coach Bryan Duplissee opted to take the year off due to family health concerns. Guards Michael Lepore, Ben Dillon, Harry Osgood and Brennan Johnston will all play key roles, as will forwards Patrick Gallagher, Greg Walker, Ethan Cote and Spencer Butterworth. Jake Cobak is another guy who can mix it up on both ends of the floor, while Angelo Leone is a hardworking forward as well.
Peabody brings back seniors Drew Lucas, the team's likely leading scorer, and big man Alex Rice. Junior guard Nick Soper and newcomers like Nick Vecchio (sophomore), Danny Barrett (sophomore), Anthony Forte (freshman) and Raphel Laurent (freshman) will all play roles, too.
Essex Tech has the luxury of returning leading scorer Ian McBournie, but outside of him, the Hawks are vastly young and inexperienced. There's juniors Cael Dinen (6-foot-6) and Patrick Manion (6-foot-5), who both played JV last year and are ready to take that next leap. Head coach Juan Juan is also very excited about his freshmen class.
Danvers has leading scorer Jared Berry (junior) and fellow returnee Colin Kelter back in the starting lineup. There's also returning senior guard Andrew Metivier and physical big man Drew Grey. In addition, two sophomores, Aras Xerras and Deryn Lanphere, will be called upon for bigger roles in 2021.
Bishop Fenwick has Mike Yentin and Max Grenert, who can both light it up from deep; Jason Romans is the do-it-all point guard who thrived in his first two campaigns and should continue to progress as a junior; senior captain Alex Gonzalez provides leadership and poise on the floor, and newcomer Che Hanks, a guard, is also expected to play big minutes.
Ipswich implements big man Nikhil Walker to patrol the paint and change the course of the game with his defense and rebounding; Charlie Henderson brings shooting and tenacity to the table; Ray Cuevas is another knock down shooter who can handle the ball effectively; Will Wertz has stepped in and provided defense and a scoring punch off the bench, as has Tyler White. Golf standout Aidan O'Flynn will also be called upon regularly at the guard position.
In Hamilton-Wenham, head coach Mike DiMarino brings back almost his entire rotation (they have 11 seniors) from last year's successful campaign. That includes senior captains Carter Coffey and Ryan Hutchinson; junior Markus Nordin and senior Ryan Monahan. Ethan Dwyer is also back at guard, while fellow senior Ronan Connors got himself in great shape heading into the year and has worked his way into the rotation as well. Junior Tom Desimone is another guy who could see significant run.
At Pingree, Will Landers returns as the team's lone senior. Head coach Steve Gibbs' son, Trevor Gibbs, will also play a big role and has earned junior co-captain status (alongside Landers). Three-year varsity player Elijah Roberts, 6-foot-3 bruiser Emil Roji, freshman Charlie Lynch (6-foot-5), sophomore Rogan Cardinal and transfer (from Masco) Hudson Weidman will all be in the mix as well.
Salem Academy captains will be Dexter Brown (junior forward), Jorbert Peralta (sophomore guard) and Emilo De La Cruz (senior guard), all of whom are expected to play big roles on and off the court. In addition, senior guards Jeremmy Pena and Emmanuel Soto are capable players who will serve a bigger role in 2021.
Swampscott is guard heavy, with no players over 6-feet figuring to have much of a role. They return each of their three leading scorers seniors Andrew Augustin and Jacob Cooke, and junior Cam O'Brien). Junior Evan Ross, who missed most of last year with an injury, is also back and looks healthy, while freshmen Ryan Ward and Liam Wales should immediately see playing time this winter. Sophomore Max Bronsky is another guard capable of contributing on a nightly basis.
First-year head coach Adam Philpott has a strong starting five to work with in Gloucester who played starting roles a year ago. Senior Gavyn Hillier, a 6-foot-5 big man, transferred in from Rockport and gives the Fishermen a big presence inside. Zach Oliver is the team's best shooter and a NEC all-star a season ago. Byron Thomas is back on the wing and Jack Patten returns as the starting point guard. Sophomore Jayden Del Torchio also returns to the starting lineup.
Rockport brings back senior point guard Austin Matus, the team's leading returning scorer. Junior Bowel Slingluff is a 3-point ace that can score big points on any given night, while senior guard Kyle Beal will have an increased role offensively. Senior Camden Wheeler and junior Benan Murdock will also play big roles and forward and guard, respectively.
Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent has tons of balance in his lineup with speed, shooters and size. Senior Jack Shaw is the team's leading returning scorer; junior A.J. Pallazola is the team's speed element as he will be the primary ball handler; senior Will Larson and junior Frank Wood make up the size in the paint as both players can rebound and defend with the best of them.
