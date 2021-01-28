North Shore boys hockey 2020-21 preview 

Protocols put in place by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have changed the way high school hockey is played in Massachusetts this winter.
There are no locker rooms used, as all players must dress before they get to the rink or in the parking lot outside. All players are masked at all times. There are only six players allowed on benches at one time. Only two players are allowed in a battle along the boards, and faceoffs have become much more spaced out. There will be no state tournament, and regular season game have been essentially cut in half. Many rinks are allowing few, or zero, fans.
But when the puck drops and the scoreboard starts ticking downward, it's still hockey. For the boys' teams on the North Shore, that means they'll do whatever is needed to make it work.
Senior forward and team captain Max Murphy leads a Beverly program looking for big improvement this winter after back-to-back sub-.500 seasons. Fellow seniors Danny Morency and defender Gavin Doyle will wear the 'A' as alternate captains, while skaters such as D.J. Bachini, Austin Bernard, Matt Mezza and Cam Cook will be looked upon for offense. Junior Jaxon Thomas is a defenseman to watch, with senior Brendan Sweeney (a transfer from Malden Catholic) and sophomore Dylan Hunter both expected to see time between the pipes.
Now in his third season as team captain, dangerous scoring star Will Shull of Marblehead is one of the area's best players. Two valuable Header defensemen will join him as captains in J.T. Monahan and Charlie Titus. Junior Aidan Jalbert is a game-changer on defense as well, while Nick Peters steps in as the starter in goal after two years as a backup. Eli Feingold, Hayden Leveroni, Ian Cody, Chris Locke, Connor Jalbert, Connor Sheridan, Carter Laramie and Aidan Ryan give Marblehead plenty of offensive depth.
Adam Bridgeo in net and captains Brian Taylor and Michael Papamechail on defense are three senior leaders who will pilot Danvers defensively. Senior Griffin Geraghty is another standout blue liner, as are sophomore Bobby Joyce and junior Connor Horn, while seniors Dillon Driscoll and Tyler Robinson, juniors Jimmy Thibodeau, Christian Harvey and Jake Ryan, and sophomores Aidan Lanphere and Trevor McNeill leading the offensive charge.
Junior Jack Costanzo leads the charge for Gloucester after scoring 91 points in the last two seasons, including 40 in 2020, where Gloucester returned to the NEC North Division. Senior forward Ryan Bergin will wear the 'C' and is back for his fourth varsity season, while classmate Zach Abbott, sophomore Jack Delaney. freshmen Emerson Marshall, Colby Jewell, Joseph Orlando and Brett Cunningham will also see regular shifts at forward. Juniors Ryan Frates, Robbie Schuster and Tim Marrone return on the blue line.
Four-year starter and team captain Lucas DeMild is once again back minding the net for Peabody. Seniors such as Brandon Perry, Luck Buckley, Jager Ingham, Nathan LePage, Anthony Bettencourt and newcomer Matt Devin can expect to play major minutes up front, as will classmate Cam Silva and junior Andrew Souza on defense. The Tanners will rely on a smart defensive structure in an attempt to limit scoring chances by their foes.
Having graduated a pair of 100-point scorers and some other key losses means Swampscott will be a young team looking to gain experience this winter. There are a half-dozen seniors, all of whom will be looked upon for leadership and production: goalie Ian Roddie, defensemen Chris Henriques and Griffin Bruhm, and forwards Matt Griffin, Thomas Callahan and Jake Sweeney. Junior forwards Max Gadon and Zach Pierce will also be looking to get onto the scoresheet whenever possible.
Masconomet begins play in the Northeastern Conference after claiming the last two Cape Ann League titles. Lucas Canelli will be the main man in goal for the Chieftains; he, along with defenseman Trevor Currier and forward Aaron Zenus are the team's senior captains, joined by junior center and captain Richie Guarino. Jason Hurford, Josh Brann, A.J. Sacco, Michael Bevilacqua and rearguard Parker Defeo are among those who should all factor into the Red-and-White's on-ice success.
A slew of new faces litter the lineup for St. John's Prep after the Eagles reached the Super 8 semifinals last March, but lost a boatload of players to graduation and a few other transfers. Varsity veterans Zach McKennelley and Jake DiNapoli, both senior forwards, are the team's co-captains. Senior Cam Smith and juniors Payton Palladino and Dylan Lowe will all look to earn the No. 1 goaltender's job.
Another young team looking for some scoring is Bishop Fenwick. The Crusaders, who actually began their season the day after Christmas and have played several games already, will rely on their defense as a team strength with goalies Jack Vieira and Dillon Bloom, in addition to blue liners such as Dylan Kniziak, Kinnery Muniz and senior captains Gavin Belt and Aiden Anthony. Senior center Cam Martin will look to lift Fenwick scoring wise.
Pingree, which just recently put down ice at Johnson Rink and began practicing in cohorts, is hoping to get a few games in before winter's end. Captains for the Highlanders will be defensemen Kyle Collins and Joe Silverio, as well as forwards Hazen Pike and Sam Murray.
New goaltender Kyle Mahan, a sophomore, guided Essex Tech to back-to-back wins to open the season. The Hawks have balanced in the forward ranks with junior center David Egan (who led the club in scoring a year ago), Jonathan Daley, Nick LaConte and Cam Cannizzaro among those who are back. Newcomer Bryan Swaczyk, a sophomore, will add offensive pop, and Dom Paolucci, a senior, will spearhead the defense.
Veteran leadership for Hamilton-Wenham comes from players such as senior forwards Colby Guyer, Jack Stewart, James Horgan, classmate Kevin Murphy on defense and Grant Landon, a first-year starter in net. Juniors Seamus Heney and Zack Walles in the back end and Will Moroney, Raffi Santomenna, Matt Pitkins, Aidan Donovan and Leo Kagan will also be difference makers for the Generals.
A shortened pandemic season means that Rockport will be moving from the Commonwealth Athletic Conference to the Cape Ann League this winter. The Vikings ended a seven-year state tournament drought last season and have some talent returning. Senior captain Rowan Silva is the team's leading returning scorer, while fellow senior captain Frew Rowen returns on the wing. Aidan Arnold and Mike Nocella lead the charge on the blue line.
