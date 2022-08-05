There are 11 local girls on the North Shore Breakers 16U Showcase fast pitch softball team that went to the finals of the Chaos Lakes Region Tournament last weekend.
The team reached the tournament title game before falling to the host Chaos New Hampshire squad. The girls each received a trophy.
“I started the program almost six years ago with a group of 13 girls from Swampscott at the 10U level, and it grew from there to 12’s, 14’s and 16’s,” said Heather Husain, head coach of the 16’s along with her father, David Vieira.
The team practices in Swampscott and Salem, with players on the Showcase team from Beverly, Salem, Marblehead, Swampscott, Bishop Fenwick, Masconomet, Penguin Hall in Wenham, and Woburn.
“We’re a really close knit team,” said Skylar Sverker, who is a junior captain-elect for the Salem High softball team next spring. She’s played on the Witches’ varsity for two years as a first and third baseman, who can also pitche if needed.
“I love playing for the Breakers and getting to know so many girls from other teams we face during the high school season,” she added. “I’ve started to improve my skills and they’ve become a lot better.”
Sverker also plays volleyball for the Witches, but softball is her main sport and she intends to keep playing in college.
Heather Husain, who is originally from Somerset, was very involved in softball growing up. She has lived in Swampscott for the past seven years.
“I’m very proud of our 16’s,” she said. “They’ve grown as a group and get along so well both on and off the field.
“It all came together in the Summer Chaos Tourney. Our girls were really strong throughout, and the pitching was outstanding. We had three shutouts and Ruby Calienes (a junior-to-be from Marblehead) had a no-hitter.”
Ila Bumagin is a pitcher/outfielder for the 16’s from Marblehead, while Breakers teammate and catcher Luka Bornhorst transferred from Penquin Hall to Marblehead High. Her older sister Soryn Bornhorst, who will be a senior at Penguin Hall, is a versatile shortstop/oufielder/catcher.
Beverly sophomore Elsa Reulet (shortstop/pitcher), Masconomet junior Julianna Galeota (catcher/third base), Swampscott sophomore catcher/ouftielder Cece O’Connor, Woburn infielder Ava Valverde, Bishop Fenwick sophomores Sarah Kelly (pitcher/outfielder), Natasha O’Brien (first base/outfield), and Katy O’Brien (pitcher) round out the squad. Valentia Tate from Revere, who is on the 14U Breakers, was invited to play with the Showcase team in the last tournament.
Jake Clark, Nick Galeota, and Becca Winter are the squad’s assistant coaches.
“This group has become a force to be reckoned with,” said Husain. “It’s a great bunch of girls, and next year we’ll have he whole team back except for one who will age out. They’ll continue to play in the fall, and we’ll focus on the college recruitment process.
“Because this is a showcase team, I take videos and we’ll have sessions in the winter to guide them through it. They’re all serious softball players who want to continue to play at the next level.”
There is still one last tourney coming up General’s Last Stand in Lowell, and the Breakers will be ready to give it their best shot.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN