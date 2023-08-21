Hole and location: Hole No. 12 (par 5) at Bradford Country Club, Haverhill
Length: 484 yards (Black tees); 472 yards (Blue tees); 460 yards (White tees); 450 yards (Green tees); 356 yards (Red tees)
Course handicap: 3 (men’s); 1 (women’s)
Description: Anyone who’s ever teed it up at Bradford Country Club would attest that it’s a true target golf type course. The front nine in particular requires pinpoint accuracy, both off the tee and from fairway to green. There’s extreme dog leg holes, there’s elevation and uneven lies, and there’s plenty of hazards including wooded areas, water, marsh and tall grass. By the time you get to the back nine across the street, you’ll feel as if you’re taking on an entirely different course, one that opens up a bit and provides varying challenges as well. Playing at just over 6,000 yards from the championship tees, it’s a great track to hone in on your wedge game and test your precision off the tee.
Hole No. 12, a relatively lengthy par 5 that can be attacked in a variety of ways, is arguably the course’s signature hole as well as its No. 3 handicap. The tee shot is fairly straight forward, albeit slightly blind. From the back tees, grip and rip a hybrid or long iron up the left center and be sure not to go longer than about 230 yards, as your ball will likely find its way into the water hazard across the middle in that scenario. Too far right is OB, but the left opens up more and will be forgiving in case of a mishit.
“Probably the best type of shot off the tee box would be 220 yards down the left side, although it depends on the tees,” said Bradford CC head golf professional Kevin Murphy.
“So much of the hole is what kind of weather have we had leading up to it,” added Nick Maccario, a longtime Bradford member who holds the course record with a ridiculous 56 (15-under par). “So this year it’s softer vs. other years because of all the rain, but other years it can be really firm and fast. Keep your shot off the tee about 220-225 yards from the back so you don’t get in trouble; but if it’s firm you probably want to lay even further back.”
The second shot is where it really gets tricky. Long hitters in good position off the tee will often opt to go for it in two, or at least hit something far enough down the hill to clear the water and land softly on the other side up. Depending on where you are off the tee, a well struck 3-wood or hybrid is likely needed in order to reach.
The other, safer option is to aim left to a fairway landing area next to the water that will leave you with another short iron or even wedge into the green. Usually an accurate short-to-mid-iron will get you safely to that landing area.
“We just did a big tree removal project where we made that left landing area a lot more visible with hopes of making it a little less intimidating,” said Murphy. “There’s only a few trees left so it’s much improved, and you can see that entire landing area now. If you go with that option, hit it like you’re hitting it onto a green, and then use a similar shot for your third into the actual green.”
The green itself is protected by two bunkers on the right and one on the far side, with a safe miss being short center or right of the green towards a manageable chipping area. It’s a large, tiered green; be cautious of where you land your approach as you could find yourself with a long, up or downhill putt.
“We’ve cleaned out that right side of the hole so it’s a lot more friendly then it used to be if you clear the hazard,” said Murphy.
“The green is tough depending on where you’re coming in from and where the pin is,” added Maccario. “There’s three distinct swales: front, middle and back. And it’s very distinguished by those swales.”
It’s a hole that can get messy quick if you don’t play it right. In fact, Maccario has birdied it plenty of times, including during his record-setting day, but he’s also had some very high scores and admits he and his partner netted a 12 at a recent alternate shot tournament.
“It’s a wild hole because higher handicappers have a hard time with it but low handicappers love it and it’s their favorite on the course,” said Murphy. “So definitely two extremes.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.