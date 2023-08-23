Hole and location: Hole No. 13 (par 4) at Salem Country Club, Peabody
Length: 344 yards (Gold tees); 342 (Blue tees); 301 (Black tees); 297 (White tees); 268 (Green tees); 297 (women’s tees)
Course handicap: 14
Description: Founded in 1895 and situated on a beautiful chunk of land in Peabody since 1925, Salem Country Club is one of the country’s oldest and finest courses designed by world famous architect Donald Ross. Playing just shy of 7,000 yards from the tips and boasting a course rating of 74.1 and slope of 135, it’s been host to numerous high level tournaments, most recently the U.S. Senior Open in 2017. Thanks to diligent work from the grounds crew that includes the removal of unnecessary trees as well as the re-tooling of some of the bunker complexes and greens, Salem CC continues to withstand the test of time. The club has long been known for its immaculate conditions and extraordinary design, one that challenges golfers of all capabilities while providing tremendous scenery and hole variation.
The short par 4 No. 13 is recognized as their signature hole, as well as one of Ross’s more exceptional designs. The tee shot is particularly inviting, as golfers will aim up the middle into a relatively wide, bowl shaped fairway. But it’s the challenging and unique green that really makes it memorable and forces players to hit an accurate and cautious approach.
“You probably want to hit about 230-240 (yards) off the tee (from the back tees), and anything hit left or right in the fairway will kick down to the middle,” explained Salem CC head golf professional Kevin Wood. “We implemented a new design two years ago where they are now mowing the fairway from the green all the way back, so there’s no rough in between.
“You could take driver out and take on a bunker 265 yards away, but the second shot is still going to be very difficult regardless.”
Anything too far right off the tee is out of bounds, while anything too far left will likely find the fescue, heather-lined hill area, forcing you to chip out back into the fairway. With the recent redesign, the hole now plays 342 yards from the blue (Ross) tees, which is the exact original distance Ross laid out for the hole.
“A slight fade (for right-handers) is the ideal shot off the tee, take it down the left center and fade it back to the center,” added Wood. “You can just take it straight about 220 yards, too, but any longer you should try to fade it a bit.”
While usually short in distance (anywhere from an 8-iron to a wedge in), the approach shot instantly becomes more challenging due to the targeted green ahead. Not only is it a large putting surface that utilizes a seemingly endless variety of pin placements, but it slopes heavily left to right and front to back, with somewhat of a diagonal swale through the middle. Keep your shot below the hole at all costs, and be aware of the two flanking bunkers on either side (as well as one in front about 70 yards shy of the dance floor).
“It’s about a five or six foot wide front ridge that runs back to front; there are no straight putts on the green,” said Wood. “There’s basically four separate areas on the green and if you’re above the hole, odds are you’re going to three putt. There’s also a false front and if you land too short, your ball can spin all the way off the front.”
Anything long on the approach is going to be a near impossible up-and-down for par. It’s yet another golf hole that validates the reality that it doesn’t have to be long to be demanding.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.