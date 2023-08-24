Hole and location: Hole No. 14 (par 4) at Kernwood Country Club, Salem
Length: 429 yards (Blue tees); 374 yards (Silver tees); 366 yards (Gold & Green tees); 359 yards (White tees)
Course handicap: 3 (championship tees); 5 (other men’s tees); 10 (women’s)
Description: Another one of Donald Ross’s classic designs, Kernwood Country Club is a true private gem on the North Shore. As soon as you drive onto the property and under the large, medieval-like stone entrance, you’ll quickly find yourself wanting to attack the golf course from all angles. Many of the holes provide views of or are directly situated on the edge of the Danvers river, while others use the natural landscape beautifully to create a unique and challenging layout. Rare to many courses, the club also utilizes eight different tee boxes to cater to golfers of every skill and age, topping out with the blue tees that total 6,456 yards with a rating of 71.9 and a slope of 133.
At first glance, the straight 14th appears to be your average par 4 golf hole. But once you get up to the green you’ll realize that it’s anything but normal. Its particular putting surface is appropriately known as a turtle back green for the way it slopes off on every side. It’s dome-like nature makes holding your approach that much more difficult, and can leave you with a variety of fast-breaking putts depending on where the pin is.
Turtle back greens were made popular by Ross and are most notably found at the infamous Pinehurst No. 2 course in North Carolina; they’re a rare find on Massachusetts tracks.
“It’s certainly a unique characteristic to have a turtleback green at our course,” said Kernwood CC head professional Frank Dully. “The really interesting thing about the green, and I don’t know if it’s true but I’ve been told this over the years, is that in the World’s Fair back in the 1950s there was a replica of this 14th green. I’ve always been told that since I first got here.”
Before tackling the distinctive dance floor, golfers will want to hit a straight tee shot that favors the right side of the narrow fairway. Depending on which tees you’re playing from, the drive can be slightly or drastically elevated. It’s also a gorgeous view from the top, with the Danvers River cove visible beyond the hole. Missing too far left will find the woods (OB) and force a re-tee, while anything too far right can be trouble amongst the trees.
“It’s really a perfectly straight golf hole, but those can be the hardest holes because you have to determine the curve you want on (your ball),” said Dully.
There’s a large fairway bunker down the left side about 100 yards from the green that would only come into play for the longer hitters or on a mishit second shot. The looming approach then becomes tricky; not only are there a pair of bunkers flanking each side of the green, but you have to carefully choose where to land your ball without it running off the back, front, left or right sides. Ideally, play it high and land it soft, although wind can also be a factor.
“From a playability standpoint you have three locations on the green: front, middle and back,” said Dully. “So when it’s in front play it short of the pin, when it’s in back it’s better to be long of the hole. It’s something that all Kernwood members know but someone coming for the first time would be caught off guard.”
Dully added that “it’s not flat in the middle at all”, although it does plateau a tiny bit meaning the only real straight and easy putts come if you absolutely stick your approach near the pin. It’s one of the only holes where you may actually accept a 3-putt for bogey and move on.
