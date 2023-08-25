Hole and location: Hole No. 15 (par 3) at Renaissance Golf Club, Haverhill
Length: 248 yards (Black tees); 230 yards (Maroon tees); 205 yards (White tees); 155 yards (Gold tees); 149 yards (Green tees)
Course handicap: 14 (men’s); 16 (women’s)
Description: Yet another gorgeous golf course in Haverhill, the third (Bradford CC, Haverhill CC) from the city to appear in this segment, the fully private Renaissance Golf Club is largely unlike the others. Beautifully maintained and designed with speedy, firm greens, fescue lined fairways and plenty of hazards, the championship-level course has a true linksy feel to it. The bunkers are deep and unforgiving at times, many of them also outlined with thick fescue around the edges. The course tops out at 7,031 yards from the back tees with a ridiculous rating of 75 and slope of 142.
“I’d definitely consider it an inland links course,” said Renaissance superintendent Chip Fitzgerald, who previously worked at nearby Myopia Hunt Club as well as National Golf Links of America on Long Island. “Between hole Nos. 3 and 6 there’s no trees and Nos. 12-15 are wide open. Then we have the horse farm area of 16-17 with a huge waste bunker over there, so definitely another linksy look there.”
The course will dazzle with its scenery and varying points of elevation, and it’s always trimmed low and firm meaning your ball will get plenty of extra roll from hole to hole.
Although No. 15 is a par 3, the longest one on the course at a whopping 248 yards from the tips, that rollout factor can certainly come into play. Dubbed “Carry” for its intimidating length, golfers are tasked with clearing a pair of deep bunkers up the right side in order to roll one down to the green. Missing too far left or right is instant death, and anything long can cause serious issues getting up and down from there. Take a bit less club than you think due to the inevitable rollout, but make sure you safely clear the sand traps.
“It’s a pretty tight window; you miss left or right it’s gone,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s a little bit of a false front look because we have those fairway bunkers on the right, and it’s all about carrying that first set of bunkers so you can get a nice down-sloping roll onto the front of the green.”
The tee box is slightly elevated and the hole itself is pinched between a pond on the right and marsh on the left. There’s also a large bunker well before the hole on the left side of the fairway, as well as another two bunkers on the left greenside.
“It really is quite a signature par 3 that is often overlooked,” added Fitzgerald. “There’s so many ways that a poor tee shot can just screw you over on the hole.”
A safe miss would be straight and short, as it will likely find the narrow fairway running up to the green and leave you in a decent spot to pitch on. There’s also a manageable bail out area on the right.
The green itself, which is relatively large, slopes back to front and the club utilizes multiple pin locations.
“It twists a little bit and on the front right everything kind of filters to the middle of the green,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s not the most undulating green we have, but it has subtle movement and we keep the greens pretty fast here since I’ve taken over.”
The 15th is a great hole to give you a feel of how the rest of the course is laid out, although none of the other par 3s quite match its length and intimidation factor. You may notice some brown spots sprinkled throughout the track, but those are likely purposeful to give it that real links feel.
“We don’t water and we don’t fertilize anymore than we should, so we like a little bit of brown out there,” said Fitzgerald. “I always say to the members if we have 25 percent brown in the right areas, such as where the hills crown, then that’s us doing our job the right way and living up to the true links style. You get a lot of carry on the fairways and that plays into No. 15 perfectly.”
