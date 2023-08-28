Hole and location: Hole 16 (par 4) at Wenham Country Club, Wenham
Length: 382 yards (White tees); 320 yards (Red and Gold tees)
Course handicap: 7
Description: A North Shore staple for well over 100 years, the semi-private Wenham Country Club is shorter than your average 18-hole course but it still packs a punch. Checking in at just over 4,500 yards from the back tees and playing as a par 65, golfers are challenged with a variety of par 4s, both short and long par 3s, and one par 5 (the 11th hole). It’s consistently one of the busier courses in the area and often hosts a variety of family and youth programs throughout the week.
Much of the course’s original design — which was first implemented in 1899 by caddies coming over from nearby Myopia Hunt Club — remains intact to this day, and it was eventually expanded to its current 18-hole layout in 1924. Conditions are always solid, and thanks in large part to its distinctively small greens, it’s truly a course like no other in the area.
“It’s a shorter course but it’s difficult and there are so many complicated green complexes throughout,” said Wenham CC head professional Ryan McDonald, who’s been with the club for six years now. “It’s really just a legendary course with its history, and a lot of it hasn’t changed so it’s almost like stepping into a time warp zone and experiencing how golf was played 100 years ago.”
The par 4 dogleg right 16th checks in as one of Wenham CC’s longest holes while perfectly encapsulating the style of the course. In attacking the uphill tee shot, players are tasked with bending a faded drive (right-handers) towards the middle of the fairway, with a trio of sand bunkers as well as neighboring trees potentially coming into play up the right side. Longer hitters will want to make sure they execute the fade, as a straight shot with driver could easily find trouble. Another option is to lay back with a long iron or hybrid, which would leave you with a longer, yet still manageable second shot in depending on where you land.
“If you can hit a big fade starting down the left side and fade it along the turn of the fairway that’s the ideal shot,” said McDonald. “It’s the second longest hole on the course, so pretty much everyone is going to be hitting driver. But the scary thing about the tee shot is if you’re long enough and you don’t fade it and instead hit it straight, you can go right into wild flowers up the left (or even the woods beyond that).”
The approach to the dance floor brings you back downhill into a tiny, circular shaped green with a narrowing out fairway running up to it. It’s one of the smallest and oldest greens you’ll find in the state. Landing directly on it can be tricky; a smart play is to take a club less, land it short and have it bounce on softly from the fairway.
“It drops down about 10 feet in elevation so it’s at least a half club shorter coming in. Land (the approach) short and have it hop on,” said McDonald. “The green’s legendary, about 125 years old and it’s the original green. It slopes left to right and it’s like a big bowl, so there’s very limited pin placements for it.”
No. 16 slides in as the No. 7 handicap on the scorecard, but it undoubtedly plays harder than that.
