Hole and location: Hole 17 (par 4) at The Golf Club at Turner Hill, Ipswich
Length: 437 yards (Black tees); 413 yards (Blue tees); 397 yards (White tees); 348 yards (Gold tees); 327 yards (Red tees)
Course handicap: 4
Description: Elevated in the beautiful, wooded hills of an exclusive community, Turner Hill is largely regarded as one of the top golf courses in the state.
Between the rich history of the Rice Estate — which serves as the course’s extensive clubhouse, gathering area and multi-purpose function hall complete with restaurants — as well as the charm and challenge of the track itself, golfers will undoubtedly be blown away by the facility.
There is plenty to love about the amenities offered at the fully private club, including tennis courts, bowling lanes, a fitness center and outdoor swimming pool, among other things. But it’s the 7,021-yard, par 72 championship golf layout that truly shines brightest.
Hole No. 17 is right near the top of the list when it comes to the club’s most memorable and challenging holes. The lengthy yet fair par 4 has it all: a wide, inviting fairway that doglegs to the right with a creek running through the middle before a vast, undulating green protected by bunkers on both sides.
Players will likely opt for driver off the tee; favor the right side but be careful not to go too far, as a collection of trees fixated in the long, right side rough could block out your approach. There’s also water on the far right, while anything too far left and long could easily find the trees.
“It’s definitely a risk/reward par 4 and one of the more challenging holes on the course,” said Turner Hill head golf professional Mike Brown. “Longer hitters can belt it down there shading the right side of the fairway and have anywhere from a wedge to an 8-iron scoring club in hand. There’s really nowhere to bail off right if you’re too far over, because you’re in the water. And the left rough is pretty penal with trees over there as well.”
If your tee shot does veer off track, cut your losses and use a layup shot up before the creek, which stretches all the way across the end of the fairway before another landing area on the other side before the green.
Regardless of if you’re hitting two or three into the green, be wary of the large yet manageable sand traps on the direct right and left sides. The green itself extends back significantly, meaning the pin could sit in a variety of spots. Best of all, you have a direct backdrop view of the mansion at Turner Hill as you putt.
“The back left is a challenging pin, and you have to challenge the front portion of the green to get it to where you want,” said Brown.
“The front right is one of our hardest pins on the golf course. We’re taught that things are going to break to the water but honestly it doesn’t break as much as you think so a lot of guys will over-read that putt.”
Par is a great score regardless of pin placement, and sets you up confidently for the final hole on the course: a daunting par 3 over water. Despite its challenges, No. 17 is a member favorite and a hole that will certainly stand out should you have the opportunity to take on the track.
“(No. 17) is definitely one of the hardest on the golf course, for sure the hardest on the back nine,” added Brown. “It’s funny because we end on a par 3 for 18 which, to the traditionalists of the world and purists in this game, kind of seems like blasphemy. But that’s one of the ultimate charms of this club is that ending on 18, rarely do you feel like there’s going to be a shot in the match that’s going to be given.”
