Hole and location: Hole 18 (par 4) at Essex County Club, Manchester-by-the-Sea
Length: 417 yards (Blue tees); 407 yards (Red tees); 389 yards (Gold & White tees)
Course Handicap: 8
Description: We've saved one of the best courses, and holes, for last.
Opening its doors in 1893 as the first 9-hole course in New England — and later expanding to its current 18-hole layout less than 20 years after — Essex County Club combines an illustrious history with a gorgeous, Donald-Ross designed arrangement of holes.
It's hard not to get lost in the aesthetically pleasing elegance in which the course has to offer; but be careful not to get too sidetracked by the views, as the track certainly presents its challenges. Demanding undulating greens, thick yet feathery fescue and cavernous sand bunkers are just a few of the things that define the truly classic course. The two nines offer plenty of contrast, too, with the front playing more flat and the back sending you up and down a variety of hills.
Strictly from a visual perspective, the finishing hole par 4 18th perhaps shines brightest on the entire course. It's not an easy hole, either; players will often find themselves a bit distracted by the unique and picturesque vantage point from the elevated tee box. The large, mansion-like clubhouse can be seen in its entirety as you line up your drive, with the Boston skyline often coming into sight beyond the trees on a sunny day.
For most players, driver is the club off the tee as you attack a directly downhill fairway that's blanketed by a daunting, fescue-lined hill on the right and another field of fescue and surrounding trees down the left. The perfectly groomed fairway snakes left and then back right towards the hole, so picking your spot and finding the short grass is paramount if you hope to score well. Unless you're mashing it 300-yards-plus, you shouldn't have to worry about losing your ball long if it's straight.
"I think it's one of the few really black and white tee shots where you're either in the fairway or you're in trouble," said Jack Davis, Essex CC's head golf professional. "You're more likely to lose a ball there than maybe another other tee shot save No. 13. So it's super intimidating, up on a hill exposed to the wind, and if you're playing in anything serious, whether it's match or stroke play, it's a very important tee shot to keep in play."
If you're fortunate enough to find the fairway, the approach shot may seem simple at first glance. Anyone with solid length off the tee should find themselves with anywhere from a mid-to-short-iron into the green, whereas the longer hitters may have nothing more than a wedge.
There's a creek running through the middle at the end of the fairway that can certainly come into play if you're not careful, although there is about a 15-yard landing area after that leading up to the dance floor.
"It's an awkward second shot because it's downhill, and you have that creek in front," said Davis. "If you hit a good drive you shouldn't have to worry about it. But if you hit a bad drive and are on the side of the hill rough or fescue, you have a decision to make whether you want to go for it or lay up at the end of the fairway."
The green itself undulates a lot more than it would appear and can be difficult to hold without the correct flight.
"The right side of the green falls off way more than it looks," said Davis. "From the fairway it looks fairly benign but the front right towards the creek, and especially the back right shoulder has way more undulation than it looks. So to hit the green in two you would've had to hit a very quality drive and a very quality second shot."
Although there are two fairway bunkers situated on either side before the bend in the fairway (they shouldn't come into play save for a truly errant tee shot), there are no longer any traps around the green. But chipping from around the green can be tricky, especially considering the unforgiving length of the course's surrounding rough.
"It's a strikingly beautiful hole. You leave hole 17 which is straight uphill, then you walk around the corner and it's straight back down with a gorgeous view," added Davis. "Just a super intimidating tee shot, and it's really a sigh of relief when you hit that fairway. It's a really cool way to finish a round of golf."