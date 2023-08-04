Hole and location: Hole No. 3 (par 4) at Gannon Municipal Golf Club, 60 Great Woods Road, Lynn
Length: 357 yards (Blue tees); 330 yards (White tees); 276 yards (Green tees); 180 yards (Yellow tees)
Course handicap: 7
Description: Somewhat of a hidden gem on the North Shore, Gannon Golf Club offers a mix of difficult and scorable holes with plenty of elevation changes throughout. It’s a daunting course if you’ve never played it before (I recommend taking a cart), with a great deal of trouble outside of the fairways.
The third hole, dubbed ‘Eastward Ho’ for the direction it travels, is a short par 4 with a slight dog left feel to it. It’s simple in design and welcoming in sight. Golfers are treated with an elevated tee box and true view of the entire layout of the hole, which includes a tree-lined left side and fairway bunker up the right side that requires about 235 yards (from the blue tees) to clear.
“The first order of business is to stay out of that fairway bunker on the right side,” said Gannon GC head professional David Sibley. “The longer hitter has the ability to hit over and beyond that. Or you can opt to stay in the middle, left of the bunker, by clubbing down and playing short safely.
“The ideal landing spot is somewhere near the middle of the fairway, and there’s a pretty good amount of room over the bunker,” he added. “But directly over the bunker you could find yourself in some heavier rough.”
Extremely long hitters won’t have any issues with the bunker coming into play, and if hit straight can find themselves with a short wedge shot to the green. The fairway does slope somewhat down towards the left, however, meaning an uneven lie for the approach could present itself.
The putting surface isn’t the widest green ever; it’s crowned to some degree and longer from front-to-back than side-to-side.
“The green is pretty straightforward, but there’s a pretty good tilt from back-to-front. So when the green speeds are up a bit, it can be a little treacherous if you’re too far from the hole,” said Sibley.
An aesthetically pleasing hole, this par 4 plays as the No. 7 handicap on the course. It’s certainly scoreable if played right, but an accurate tee shot is of the utmost importance.
“I think the hole is framed really well, and the average player is going to hit their tee shot from left to right. So it does make fitting it in (the fairway) a challenging shot,” added Sibley. “It’s much preferred if you can play a draw (as a right-handed hitter); you’re at an immediate advantage if you can do that.”
