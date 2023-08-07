Hole and location: Hole No. 4 (par 4) at Myopia Hunt Club, South Hamilton
Length: 385 yards (Red tees); 364 yards (White tees); 318 yards (Yellow tees)
Course handicap: 4
Description: Consistently ranked as one of the top private courses in Massachusetts, and even the entire country, Myopia Hunt Club is a true gem with a lengthy history. Host of four U.S. Opens in the early 20th century (1898, 1901, 1905 and 1908), the renowned site is quintessential New England, boasting a gorgeous rolling layout with fescue-lined fairways, small, borderline diabolical greens, and beautiful woodsy views. Stepping onto the course grounds feels like a trip through a time machine.
The fourth hole is particularly impressive, having taken home honors as one of the top 100 golf holes in the country multiple times (via Golf Magazine and others). Dubbed ‘Miles River’ for the body of water of the same name running adjacent to the hole, this picturesque par 4 has been characterized as having one of the more unique bunkering complexes in all of golf.
Beginning with the tee shot, golfers will want to carefully place their ball over the fescue in front and near the center of the fairway, which slopes down to the left towards the river and marsh area. A good distance to target from the back tees is about 250-260 yards, which will leave you with a short-to-mid-iron into the green. Long hitters will benefit from using a draw (right-handers) to navigate around the slight dog leg left of the hole.
“It’s a daunting tee shot at first with two fairway bunkers that guard the right side, but those are more for an aesthetic feature rather than playability,” said Myopia head golf professional Mike Bemis. “You can hit it deeper than 250, but if you do that you have to be able to turn it right to left. But 250-260 (yards) will give you a flatter lie in order to attack the hole. Anything longer and right puts you in a defensive position across the green, and the ball can easily run away from you.”
Bemis made it clear to avoid the far left side of the fairway, as the ball will likely “run off into the steep drop off about 40 feet down hill into Miles River.”
The approach shot is no easy task, either, and that’s where the sand traps truly come into play. Multiple cavernous bunkers flank the putting surface, including a long, narrow snake bunker that serpentines about 25 yards from left to right around the front.
The green also severely slopes from back to front and contains an extreme false front on the left side, giving golfers little room for error when attempting to stick their approach. Aiming for the front right side of the dance floor is your best bet.
“The snake bunker really punishes golfers because everything slopes right to left into that bunker,” said Bemis. “The green accepts a high left to right shot, but anything drawing can lead you into difficulties ... and if you’re long on the hole, it’s a penal shot from over the green.
“We’ve had some green expansion to give us more options for pin placements, and we’ve worked on a plan to make it more adaptive to modern technology and the speed of greens,” he added. “It’s a true test of a hole and proves that it doesn’t have to be long to be difficult.”
Just how difficult is the fourth at Myopia? Well, it holds distinction for having the single highest score ever recorded at a U.S. Open. That was back in 1905, when one golfer took 22 strokes before knocking it home.
