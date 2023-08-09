Hole and location: Hole No. 5 (par 4) at The Meadow at Peabody Golf Course, 80 Granite Street, Peabody
Length: 418 yards (Black tees); 398 yards (Blue tees); 315 yards (White tees); 255 yards (Red tees)
Course handicap: 5
Description: Those who haven’t teed it up at The Meadow will undoubtedly be caught off guard by the difficultly it presents.
Boasting a 135 slope rating from the championship black tees (and 128 from the blue), it rivals some of the more challenging private courses in the state. In fact, a daunting track like Myopia Hunt Club in South Hamilton holds that exact same slope rating of 135. Between the changes in elevation and narrowness of many of its holes, keeping the ball in play and finding your greens in regulation are paramount if you’re hoping to shoot a low score. It’s a true ‘target golf’ layout.
Hole No. 5 checks in as one of the more demanding on the course, especially if you’re playing it from the blue tees and beyond. I’ve always enjoyed this particular par 4 due to its unique downhill tee shot. You can see the entire hole from the tee box, which lies at the highest point on the course, and at first glance it appears there’s plenty of room to work with. But be careful mashing it too far left or right; hazards and long grass can eat your ball up in a hurry.
Nonetheless, it’s always fun watching your ball sail through the air for what seems like forever due to the extremely steep elevation of the shot.
“I’d usually hit a 5 wood or 3 hybrid off the tee, which gives me the ability to aim more left,” said Meadow head golf professional Peter Cronan, who also coaches the Peabody High golf team. “If you hit it too far it can easily get into the weeds or hazard on the left side of the fairway (which is about 265-270 yards away), and it really depends on the wind too. That’s always another factor that comes into play.”
Playing from the blue tees — it’s really a completely different hole from the white tees, which are about 100 yards in front and more down the hill — a good distance to target off the tee is about 240-250 yards. For the longer hitters confident with their driver, it’s possible to poke one up the middle just to the left of the right hazard, with enough carry on a straight line taking the left hazard completely out of play. If you’re able to execute that, you’ll have a wedge or short iron into the green.
“It is a downhill shot, but you still have to hit it pretty square and pretty consistent,” added Cronan. “With the downhill nature of it, hitting about 230-250 aiming down the left side opens up the fairway more and gives you a nice level shot between 140-170 into the green from there.”
The green itself is tucked away and feels more off to the right due to the large bunker flanking the front left side. It’s a large green, which does give you a bit more room for error.
“I try to aim middle right because if you do miss the green on the right side, you have a lot of green to chip to. But if you miss left, you’re either in the bunker or you go down about a 10-15 foot slope and now you have to try to hit a flop shot up,” said Cronan. “There’s really only one type of shot you can hit depending on the lie if you miss on that left side.”
When stepping up to the tee box, it’s going to be very temping to rip big stick and try to get as far down the fairway as possible. But unless that’s your best, most consistent club, a safer play would be a long iron, hybrid or even wood, and trying to get your par from there.
This hole comes just after the No. 1 handicap on the course, the fourth hole, making for a tough stretch early on in your round.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.