Hole and location: Hole No. 6 (par 4) at Bass Rocks Golf Club, Gloucester
Length: 389 (Gold tees); 381 (Blue tees); 345 (White & Green tees)
Course handicap: 1
Description: Gloucester’s premier private course, Bass Rocks boasts a gorgeous seaside landscape with picturesque views and a frequent ocean breeze. Checking in at just over 6,000 yards from the tips, it’s not a particularly long course, but it still possesses plenty of obstacles along the way. The layout is largely known for its excellent conditions and speedy yet fair greens.
The long, par 4 sixth hole comes in as the No. 1 handicap — and a quick glance from the tee box will affirm why.
A narrow fairway with multiple mounding complexes in the middle to separate it from the paralleling fifth hole means precision and accuracy off the tee are of the utmost importance. There’s woods to the left and a large, shrub filled hazard down the middle about 220 yards away from the blue tees that will quickly swallow up balls. The smart play is to take out a club you can hit around 200 yards, aim up the left side and set yourself up with a somewhat reasonable approach into the protected green.
“There’s two ways you can play the hole: you can play it aggressively, which offers some reward if hit well. But the smart play is more conservative due to the penalty area that’s about 220 yards out,” said Bass Rocks head golf professional Todd Scarafoni. “The fairway is very firm, so what I personally do is the smart play: a shot about 200-210 yards, which keeps you short of that penalty area and gives you a better angle to the green.”
The only downside to the “smart play” is you’ll still have at least 170-180 yards in for your approach, and another looming hazard jutting into the fairway in front of the green awaits for those who come up short.
If you’re able to pipe a drive or 3-wood and keep it tight, right at your target point, you’ll have a more manageable wedge shot onto the dance floor. Balls hit to the far right off the tee could easily find the fifth fairway, which is playable but provides a more daunting angle into the green and you’re more than likely going to be forced to lay up in that situation.
“Some people choose to hit driver and when you do that you bring out of bounds left into play, penalty area straight away into play, and the fairway really narrows out after that 220 yards (away) hazard,” added Scarafoni. “So if you do pull out driver you’ll want to hit a high draw (right-handers) and be precise with it because the fairway really narrows out.”
Those in good position for their approach will want to be cautious when launching one towards the green, which contains a false front that slopes fairly heavily back into the fairway. The green itself stretches about 40-50 yards deep, so your target distance can change drastically depending on where the pin is on a given day. Shots missed to the right or long will likely find one of the two bordering sand bunkers.
“It’s not a flat green, but not real swoopy either. There’s good undulation without it being crazy,” said Scarafoni. “The greens are a source of pride here and usually very quick and very healthy. That’s one of the things people comment on (in a positive way) when coming and going from here.”
Between the mounding in the middle of the fairway, the out of bounds wooded area on the left, the hazard in the deep middle and another just shy of the green, golfers who aren’t able to remain accurate will find themselves having a frustrating go at it.
“Short of truly hitting a terrible shot the real difficulty is you have to be in good position off the tee,” added Scarafoni. “If you’re in good position and can carry the ball 200 yards you really take a lot of teeth out of the hole. But for those who play it foolishly the propensity for going downhill quickly is certainly there.”
The sixth hole may be the hardest on the golf course, but there’s plenty of others that stand out — such as No. 11 — as you make the journey through 18 at Bass Rocks.
“The 11th hole overlooking Thatcher Island is a sight to behold,” said Salem News staff photographer Jaime Campos.
