Hole and location: Hole No. 7 (par 3) at Tedesco Country Club, Marblehead
Length: 238 yards (Black tees); 229 yards (Blue tees); 223 yards (Yellow tees); 148 yards (White tees)
Course handicap: 14
Description: Of all the terrific private clubs on the North Shore, Tedesco is right up there with the best of them. Boasting varying nines — the front, which is more of an open layout built on former farmland, and the back, which features a more rocky, forested landscape and changes in elevation — the distinction of holes and spectacular scenery and conditions makes this course a true destination for golfers in the state.
While the seventh hole checks in as the No. 14 handicap on the course, the daunting par 3 is anything but a cakewalk.
Not only is it one of the longest par 3s in the state at 238 yards from the championship tees (229 from the blues), but it's narrow, features out-of-bounds areas to the left and deep sides of the hole, and a pair of bunkers flanking the small, yet long green. Any gusts of wind or a steady breeze only adds to the hole's difficultly.
"It's definitely one of the signature holes on the golf course, just a brutal downhill par 3 that into the wind can play upwards of 260 yards," Tedesco head golf professional Ryan Train said, referring to the hole's elevated tee box.
"The play there is definitely to miss short left, as anything right is known as 'bogey flats'. There's a bunker on the right where if you're right of it, it puts you into deep rough on the (neighboring) sixth hole — and getting up and down from there is pretty impossible."
According to Train as well as Marblehead High golf coach (and Tedesco member) Bob Green, many players will be forced to hit driver on the hole or opt for a safer, shorter option to actually lay up and try to make par from there.
The fairway leading up to the putting surface is quite confined, with a group of tall trees to the right and the water to the left that's separated from the fairway by only about 5-10 yards of rough. If you hit it too deep, your ball will likely land on Salem Road, an automatic out-of-bounds penalty.
The ideal tee shot is a high, accurate fade (for right-handers) that lands softly on the green — although those are few and far between even for experienced players. Walking away with par here almost feels like a birdie.
"Two years ago on consecutive days in the fall, less than 24 hours apart, I hit 5-wood as hard as I could and came up short, then hit 6-iron the next day into the street due to the changes in wind," said Train. "If you make par there, you run to the 8th tee; par is generally going to win you the hole Birdie will win you a skin."
There's also about a two-foot lip in front from fairway to green, which Green says can generate all sorts of problems as well. The green itself doesn't have a severe slope to it, but does run off right to left.
Train says there's plans in place to put in another tee box on top of the rock structure to the right of the current one that would play anywhere from 180 to 200 yards (from the white and blue tees). That would certainly make things a bit more manageable for the average player.
When looking at the course layout as a whole, No. 7 marks the beginning of an extremely unique stretch of holes at Tedesco that includes another par 3 on the 8th before golfers are challenged with back-to-back par 5s on Nos. 9 and 10.
"It's definitely an interesting, unique sequence that works very well at Tedesco," said Green.
When asked if he'd ever witnessed anyone ace the hole, Green laughed and admitted something like that only happened on rare occasions.
"I haven't seen a hole in one, but I know we've had a few," he said. "Believe me, though, not too many on that hole. I know (legendary local golfer and longtime Tedesco member) Cy Kilgore made one, but I honestly can't think of many others off the top of my head."