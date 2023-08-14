Hole and location: Hole No. 8 (par 4) at Ipswich Country Club, Ipswich
Length: 432 yards (Gold tees); 400 yards (Blue tees); 365 yards (White & purple tees); 279 yards (Red tees)
Course handicap: 5 (men’s); 3 (women’s)
Description: Yet another premier private club designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Sr. as one of his final masterpieces, Ipswich CC combines natural terrain with lakes, difficult rough, wetlands and plenty of well placed sand traps. Accuracy reigns supreme as seemingly every hole is littered with tree-lined fairways as you navigate through the gentle hills and valleys that make up the lay of the land. Ipswich — which first opened in 1989 — is just over 7,000 yards in total from the tips and holds a ridiculous slope of 139 and course rating of 73.9 from those tees.
The slight dog right par 4 eighth hole is particularly memorable and downright nerve-racking to tackle. It’s extremely narrow in nature and favors a left-to-right ball flight as you target the tight, snake-like fairway. Simply getting off the tee requires golfers to aim through a dense, tree-lined chute.
“It bends slightly to the right and you can see the side of the green from the tee,” said Ipswich head golf professional Dan Dwyer, who’s been with the club for 12 years now. “It’s definitely one of the toughest holes on the course and challenges you on every shot.”
Dwyer suggests hitting a long, straight drive (easier said than done) favoring the left side of the fairway — but even then you’re tasked with a difficult second shot that must carry the stream that curls the front of the green. There’s also a large, kidney shaped sand bunker in front of the hole just to the right of the serpentine stream. Your approach will feel slightly downhill and anything long is also trouble.
“Driver will get you out there nicely and catch the slope which levels you out,” added Dwyer. “You’d have anywhere from 130-145 (yards) if you’re down the slope and likely 160-170 above the slope.”
Golfers worried about veering left or right into the woods should opt for a safer play with a long iron or hybrid off the tee, although the approach would likely be more daunting in that case. The green itself is two-tiered and according to Dwyer, “almost 80 percent of the time if you’re on the wrong level you end up three-putting.” Pins can be placed in a variety of spots on the relatively large green, which extends up and back towards the left.
