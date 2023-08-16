Hole and location: Hole No. 9 (par 5) at Far Corner Golf’s ‘Fox Nine’, Boxford
Length: 480 (Blue tees); 450 (White tees); 410 (Gold & Red tees)
Course handicap: 11 (men’s); 1 (women’s)
Description: One of the more popular and busiest golf facilities on the North Shore, Far Corner offers 27 holes as well as an all grass driving range and practice green. Winner of the BONS Best of North Shore for public golf courses in 2010, 2014-2018, 2020-2021 and 2023, the challenging track is made up of three nines — The Fox, The Heron and The Hawk — all of which are situated on 250 acres of rolling countryside land in West Boxford. Owner Bob Flynn and Superintendent Torrey Kovalesky always do a tremendous job making sure the course is in tip-top playing shape, especially the fairways and greens. Be sure to have some food and drinks in The Grille Room after your round and grab a seat on the outside deck overlooking the 18th hole (9th hole on Heron).
The ninth hole par 5 on the original Fox nine isn’t necessarily the hardest on the course, but it’s always one that makes you think. The tee shot is fairly straight forward; pull out driver and give it a good go, as you’re not likely to lose your ball. Due to the width of the fairway and slight dog leg right feature, as well as the adjacent first hole fairway just off to the right, it’s a great hole for a long drive competition or to just try and dial one up with your friends. There are some trees off the right side rough that separate it from the first hole, but they’re not dense enough to cause too much of an issue. Aim up the left side or try to carry up and over those trees on the right to have a good angle into the flagstick.
“Most people are going to hit driver off the tee; there’s plenty of room between the trees on the right which are small and if you’re on the left side there’s a lot of room even if you’re in the rough,” said Far Corner head golf professional John O’Connor.
The second shot is where things can get tricky. The slightly elevated green contains a false front and is protected by two bunkers, one on each side. Just before that, there’s a large pond that’s swallowed up plenty of golf balls over the years. Long hitters could find themselves with a mid-to-short-iron in and feel fairly confident going for it in two. But the average golfer will likely have 200-plus yards up to the hole, and a slight mishit could easily find the water. If you do lay up, make note that the fairway narrows out considerably leading up the hole.
“If you’re over 210 yards away you have a downhill lie and have to hit over water to a green that’s slightly elevated. So it’s a tough shot in that case,” said O’Connor. “You really want to get to under 200 in, otherwise it’s best to lay up. Even if you think you make the green it can spin back down that false front leaving you with a tough chip shot. It’s really a risk/reward factor if you think you can make it (in two).”
Once you’re up on the dance floor, you’ll be challenged with a green that breaks heavily from back to front, making one-putting a tall task.
“You don’t want to be above the pin because it’s tilted from back to front, and the left side has a giant break to it even if you’re pin high,” added O’Connor. “If you’re above the pin on the left or right side, you’re going to see a 6-8 foot break, too.”
If you play it safe and lay up on your second shot, scoring par is very attainable. But having played this hole many times myself, it is always tempting to want to attack it in two and hopefully give yourself an eagle attempt.
