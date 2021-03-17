Playoffs are finally returning to high school sports this June.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association decided last week that, at the very least, sectional tournaments will be held for team sports at the end of the spring season. Those will be the first MIAA sanctioned playoff games since March 2020 — and it's a decision that's been met with resounding enthusiasm here on the North Shore.
"I'm thrilled we're having a season, so to add the potential of being a North sectional champion or beyond is awesome," said St. John's Prep baseball coach Dan Letarte. "I'm in favor of whatever the medical experts deem safe ... it's nice just to know that spring sports will be taking place."
The MIAA's Board of Directors will meet virtually Wednesday to discuss whether the spring playoffs will end with various sectional champions (i.e., North, South, Central, West) or if those champions will play each other in a true state championship format. The Board sent a survey to principals to gauge interest, since there were compelling arguments on both sides of the debate.
Supporters of the full state tournament say that it would only add two games to the end of the playoffs, effecting a small number of teams that would be thrilled to keep playing after winning their sectional brackets. Detractors worry about the interest level of playing into July and potential travel, with no way of knowing how pandemic conditions might evolve in the coming months.
"I'm in favor of the full state tournament," said Masconomet baseball coach T.J. Baril. "We've seen kids practicing outdoors already no matter how bad the weather is ... kids just want to play and they'll do anything to get out there."
This spring's tournaments would be open formats, meaning there is no minimum number of games or wins needed to qualify. The brackets would be seeded on June 16, leaving about 5 1/2 weeks for regular season games in baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and team tennis.
Teams that don't opt to participate or are eliminated are allowed to continue playing other games up until the official end of the spring season on July 3 in order to maximize the time seniors have together.
"The opt-in, open format makes a lot of sense. Every community is different and faced with its own unique circumstances, so in this way nobody's hand is forced to do something that doesn't make sense for them," said Hamilton-Wenham athletic director Craig Genualdo.
"The open format avoids the situation where a team is, for example, 6-8 but had two games cancelled for COVID-19 related reasons. You don't want that scenario to cause a group to miss out on a state tournament experience."
Spring student-athletes were the first affected by the COVID-19 pandemic just over a year ago and were the only ones to lose their entire seasons. So while the MIAA approving the spring season last week was a formality given all the other sports that played in the Fall, Winter and Fall 2 seasons, it's still been met with a profound sense of relief and gratitude.
"We haven't been on the field as a team since June 9, 2019 ... when tryouts start it'll have been 682 days since we came together," Beverly High softball coach Megan Sudak said. "I'm so happy we'll be back on the sidelines in Orange-and-Black. The playoffs are a great thing for kids to fight towards and it'll be an awesome experience ... but just getting on the field is an even bigger deal since last spring was cancelled."
Some leagues, like the Catholic Central League, Cape Ann League and Catholic Conference, have held playoffs within their leagues throughout the pandemic-altered fall and winter seasons. The sense of excitement players got in the CCL Cup, for example, can now be shared with everyone in the the state in the spring.
"It'll be 22 months since we played and that's a long time to be without your teammates," said Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse coach Steve Driscoll. "I'm ecstatic the MIAA took these steps, listened to the people on the ground like coaches and AD's, and understood the need for playoffs.
"I'm so grateful I'm going to get to be out there with our guys," added Driscoll. "Playoffs are going to send the message that we're working through this together and there's light at the end of the tunnel."
The only sport that hasn't been approved yet is wrestling, as the state's health officials are waiting to see how the first few weeks of football go before making guidance on a full-contact sport.
Individual state championships for track and tennis are up in the air, but there is optimism for some state level competition.
The overwhelming sentiment is that given that spring athletes were hit the hardest when the pandemic started in March 2020, they deserve as normal an experience as humanly possible in 2021.
"Spring's student-athletes have been affected the most in terms of playing their sport, and it is justified to give them an extended opportunity," Genualdo said.
"The spring kids lost so much," Salem High AD Scott Connolly added. "We should be trying to give them as much as we possibly can, 100 percent."
||||