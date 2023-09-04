The past two years have served as a golden age for North Shore high school field hockey fans.
Four different teams — Masconomet, Danvers, Ipswich, and Manchester Essex — have reached the state semifinals, with two (Masco, M-E) having done so twice. The Chieftains, Tigers and Hornets also reached their respective state finals.
In the prep school ranks, Pingree is coming off of a championship season, having won the Class C New England crown.
So what awaits in the 2023 campaign, which kicks off Tuesday afternoon?
MASCONOMET, which hasn’t lost a Northeastern Conference game (33-0-2) since entering the league in 2020 and has been the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 state playoffs each of the past two seasons, lost its top four scorers from a season ago, which accounted for 77 goals. But the Chieftains concede nothing as they set their sights on a fourth straight NEC crown.
Midfielders Sophie Doumas and Georgia Ferrigno are the team’s senior captains, with classmates Avery Magnifico at midfield and Nora Doval (8 goals last season) at attack also ready to step up. So are returning starters Mia Juliano, a junior attack, and sophomore defender Savannah Stevens. Senior Sam Serio takes over in net for Masco.
Looking to upend them as league titlists are the Falcons of DANVERS. Head coach Kristen McCarthy’s squad also suffered some key losses to graduation, but they also return talent on defense and up front.
Megan McGinnity is back between the pipes as a team captain; she’s procured 25 wins and 19 shutouts the last two seasons. Defender Maddie Chase and midfielder Bobbi Serino (10 goals last fall) are the other two senior captains, with classmates Abby Sher and Malana Moy providing support in the midfield. Look for Gabby Griffin-Feltch to emerge as a scoring forward, and for Molly Emery to have a strong season on defense. A challenging non-conference schedule (Andover, Manchester Essex, St. Mary’s Lynn, Westwood) should strengthen the team come playoff time.
BEVERLY could be ready for a move up the conference standings. Senior captains Lily Shea at midfield and Ella Maloblocki on defense are excellent leaders who have helped foster the team’s chemistry early on. Shea led the team with seven assists last fall.
Lucy Stevens, who got her feet wet as a junior by stepping in at goalie when the starter was hurt and registered shutouts in both of her starts, takes over full-time this year. Junior defender Elliot Lund, senior defender Liz Wilder, and senior midfielder Keira Day are other returning starters whose goal is to get the Panthers back to the postseason.
There’s a new head coach in PEABODY as Jillian Tobin says it’s “been a blessing” that her team’s seniors and juniors are teaching and developing the underclassmen. That’s a great start for the Tanners, who want to stress fundamentals and building their knowledge base.
At the forefront of that movement will be senior captains Meghan Collins (forward/midfield), Ava DiCicco (forward), Iliana Nikolouzos (midfield/back), and Tori McCoy (midfield). Kaylee DiNicola and Meghan Burke are two freshmen goalies who may be young but are eager to learn, said Tobin.
Mia Maccario is also new to the head coaching ranks, taking over in MARBLEHEAD. Her club’s four senior captains provide strength down the middle in center mid Clara Donovan, center Sydney Hamilton, center halfback Meg Maguire, and sweeper James Marcey.
A positive team culture should go a long ways towards overall success, said Maccario; she’s also hoping her players can develop small in-game goals that can be accomplished both individually and as a team.
Back-to-back strong postseason showings in Division 3 have SWAMPSCOTT feeling good on the dawn of a new campaign. Midfielder Coco Clopton and two players who can play up front or at midfield, Sawyer Groothius and Lucy Brown, are the senior captains for Courtney Russo’s club. Five other players — seniors Ella Karlin (D), Danilla Bliss (D) and Sophia Ciciotti (F), junior Chloe Puzzo (D), and sophomore Megan Baran (F/M) return as starters as well, with Lylah Caplan, a 10th grader, ready to assume the reins in net.
Defense will be the name of the game for PINGREE as it aims to repeat as NEPSAC champions. Senior goalie Sadie Canelli is one of the best around and her teammates, such as backs Halle Powers and Ali Smail, are able to execute the squad’s defensive strategies and skills to a T. Senior forward Georgia Rossetti, along with Canelli and Small, will be team captains, with sophomore midfielder Alexa Blaeser ready for a huge season. There’s a lot of speed and talent in the ranks; the Highlanders will work on their new corner unit in hopes of getting it down pat.
Winning the Catholic Central League title is on the minds of BISHOP FENWICK. Seniors Madison Faragi (9 goals a year ago) at attack, Tess Keenan at midfield, and Kate McPhail on defense will captain the Crusaders. Meg Donnelly had nine shutouts and 11 wins total a year ago and is ready for even bigger things as a senior. Other returnees include senior midfielders Madison Moseley, Ruby Cahill, Heather Hilton, and Ava Gyllenhaal, senior attack Kaleigh Cooke, and junior defender Olivia Watson.
Eight returning seniors and six others with varsity experience have IPSWICH in a good spot as they hope to reclaim the Cape Ann League Baker title they won in 2021. Defender Kate Bekeritis, midfielder Harper Rees, and forward Estelle Gromko are the Tigers’ senior captains. Abbie Allen turned in eight shutouts as a freshman goalie last fall, with midfielders Natalie Whitten and Bella Bruno (a senior and sophomore, respectively), are back as starters.
Midfielder Lucy Ayers and forward Ava Vautour are the captains for HAMILTON-WENHAM and its new head coach, Emma McGonagle. Vautour was second on the club in both goals (8) and points (13) in 2022. Junior midfielder/defender Skyler McNall and sophomore D Rowan Sheckells return as starters, and several newcomers to the team (and sport) are making their presence known such as sophomores Lucine Revette, Laura Sabo and Grace Glidden, as well as junior Emma Ryan. Getting waivers for two eighth graders, Viola Fazio and Eleanor Anderson, will allow these two talented players time to learn the varsity ropes.
Having been a co-operative program with Georgetown for years, ESSEX TECH now takes ownership under former JV coach Delaney Yule. Being strong defensively without losing any scoring punch at the other end of the field, as well as earning a solid state tournament seed, are the Hawks’ goals going in. Junior midfielders Ella Tucker and Mei Mei Winslow are the captains, with junior defender Meadow Jordan, sophomore forwards Gigi Barrows and Alice Stansfield, and freshman Makena Chase all back.
