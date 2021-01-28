North Shore girls basketball 2020-21 preview 

A new season on the North Shore girls basketball scene has Salem hoping for better results on the scoreboard while keeping the team's positive attitude that has become its trademark. Center Anna Cantone and forward Cassadi O'Leary are the team's junior captains, while seniors Frayza Rodney Guerrero at forward and Tiara Griffin at guard will also provide leadership. Junior guard Ruth Hidalgo, sophomore point guard Amaya McConney and eighth grader Yamilette Guerrero are also expected to be contributors for the Witches this winter.
Masconomet has hit the ground running in the Northeastern Conference after years of being at or near the top of the Cape Ann League. The Chieftains have five senior captains on this year's roster: guards Morgan Bovardi, Jenna DiPietro and Paige Richardson, as well as forwards Cally McSweeney and Liv Filmore (a returning Salem News all-star). In all, 10 players with varsity experience return for head coach Shannon Kirwin's squad.
Peabody has one of the top centers in the conference in Amber Kiricoples, who averaged almost nine points and more than 12 rebounds a game as a junior last winter. She and fellow seniors Michaela Bonfanti, a guard, and forward Aja Alimonti will serve as the Tanners' captains. There's also a wealth of young and promising players on the roster, including juniors Emma Bloom, Gina Terrazano, Janelle Baetzel and Ari Eon, as well as sophomores Isabel Bettencourt, Taylor Bettencourt and Lauren Mendonca.
Sydney Anderson and fellow guard Kylie McCarthy, as well as forward Sophia Hemsey, are the senior captains for Beverly this winter. There are a bevy of other young players eager to step up and contribute for the Panthers, including juniors Grace Coughlin, Lindsey Gannon and Angelina Mazzone, as well as 10th graders Nikki Erricola, Abby Ruggieri, Olivia Griffin, Izzy Sullivan and Mya Perron.
Forward Julia Vaillancourt, swingman Kristina Yebba and point guard Gabby Chisholm are the senior captains and leaders this season for the Blue-and-White of Danvers. There are also six juniors who will factor greatly into the Falcons' hardcourt success: Jasmine Walliman, Ellie Anderson, Emma Dunn, Reese Pszenny, Sabrina Auciello and Delani Flynn. Sophomores Jordan Ortins and Kaylee Marcello are other players to watch.
Seniors Ella Marshall, a conference all-star last winter, in addition to Kelsey Lowthers and Kennedy Rounds, all return in key roles for Gloucester, which is looking to improve off of a one-win campaign in 2020. Sophomore guard Taniya Wongus led the team in scoring as a freshman, while junior Darcy Muller will also play a key role as one of the team's best defensive players.
Having averaged a double-double of over 15 points and 12 and a half rebounds a game last season, 6-foot-2 center Emily Clough is a tower of strength and agility for Marblehead. Fehr Gillett, Leila Walton and Maddie Erskine are other seniors for the Magicians who should be filling up boxscores in each game that they play.
Swampscott will be looking towards returning Salem News all-star Niya Morgen, who has a freshman led the team in scoring with 13.2 points per game and drained 47 three-pointers
Senior center Annie Murphy is one of best players at her position in the area over at Bishop Fenwick. Having averaged a double-double (13.5 points, 10 rebounds) a night as a junior, she's ready for even bigger and better things this winter. Guards Veronica Tache and Liz Gonzalez join her as Crusader captains, with fellow senior Brynn Bertucci a nightly contributor as well.
Pingree is hoping to return to playing sports this winter after taking the fall season off. Sophomore Tori Farrell, a shooting guard/small forward, had a terrific season for the Highlanders a year ago.
Salem Academy will be led by its three-year varsity starter, sophomore Cindy Shehu. A standout since her first season in eighth grade, she led the Navigators in points (17.5), rebounds (6.8) and steals (5) per game in 2019-20. Samiyah El-Ashkar and Emma Lee, a pair of senior forwards, will serve as team captains with Shehu. Look for players such as sophomore forward Lexi Walker, freshman guard Kianny Mirabal Nunez and eight grade point guard Raizel Obrero to also play key roles for the charter school.
Junior Kylie Schrock led the North Shore in scoring as a junior for Rockport last season with more than 22 points per game. The Vikings, who have moved from an independent schedule to the Cape Ann League, will also rely on senior guard Zoe Lucido, and look to Taylor Frost, Maya Churchill and Alexa Osier to play key roles.
Manchester Essex has a standout duo of senior captain guards returning to the lineup, with Lily Athanas running the point after a CAL all-star season a year ago and Gianna Huet, the Hornets' leading returning scorer. Senior captain Madeline Lai heads up the front court while sophomore Emma Fitzgerald will more into more of a scoring role.
A three-sport mainstay in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse on the North Shore sports scene, senior captain Riley Daly is the engine that will drive Ipswich. Carter King, a junior, will also be leaned on for scoring by the Tigers, with juniors Ava Horsman, Maddie Duffy, Julia Moseley, Jennie Tarr and Skyler Moseley giving the squad balance.
Junior Kailee Whelan and seniors Sarah Cooke and Charlene Fibbe are this year's captains at Hamilton-Wenham. Olivia Baker, a senior forward, is also a fixture for the Generals; junior guards Christa Coffey, Jane Maguire, Nora Gamber and Riley Clarke will be as well.
A quartet of captains will guide the Hawks of Essex Tech: seniors Molly Wetherbee, Kristen Curley and Katie Napoli, plus junior Synclair McGovern. In addition, junior point guard Brianna Pothier is back after achieving league all-star accolades last season. Junior guard Kailey Erickson and senior forward Riley Mannion give the squad additional depth and skill.
