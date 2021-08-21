A group of local girls went to the first ever all girls American Flag Football League tournament in Pennsylvania. and had a very impressive showing, winning three of the five age divisions.
The North Shore girls captured the 8U, 12U, and 17U classes while the 10U's lost in the finals. There were over 60 teams from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, Arizona, Panama, and Mexico at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, Penn. last weekend.
The 8U New England Flag Football League Elite roster included Liliana L'Italian and Brooklyn Hanlon from Danvers, Isabella Gosslin from Peabody, and Kaileigh Patterson from Nahant. They beat the Staten Island Giants, 14-0 in the championship game. The 12U Elite's were led by quarter back Sophia Lafontant of Danvers at quarterback, Jocelyn Ridley (Peabody), Elida Carr (Wenham), Lacey Barry (Gloucester), and Sadie Potter and Emerald Jakes (Manchester). They won the championship by beating the Leominster Blue Devils, 19-6.
Raizel Obrero of Salem was the story for the 14U and 17U squads. The 14-year old quarterbacked both squads and was chosen MVP for the AFFL Elite 14's. Niya Morgen of Swampscott was MVP for the 17's, besting THT from New York in overtime, 14-13 to win it all.
Austin Bradshaw, who founded the North Shore Flag Football League was asked to run the youth side of things for the AFFL which began as an adult league. Michael Vick, Chad Johnson and other former NFL players got the league started a few years ago. Bradshaw coached the 17U team with Glenn Calder of Wakefield.
The 12U coaches were Vladimir Lafontant from Danvers and Johnson Owumi (Lynn) while the 8U coaches were Terrell Patterson from Nahant and Woburn's Tony Ramos.
The girls have another big tournament in October at Boston College and the Turkey Bowl at Fitchburg on Thanksgiving weekend.
