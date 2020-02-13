SCORING
Player, Team Points (G-A)
1. Sammie Mirasolo, Peabody 39 (24-15)
2. Kate Hill, Pingree 24 (11-13)
3. Gabby Davern, Fenwick 22 (15-7)
4. Jenn Flynn, Peabody 21 (11-10)
5. Amanda Forzitai, Beverly 19 (12-7)
6. Emma Perry, Fenwick 18 (5-13)
6. Katelyn Clarke, Pingree 18 (9-9)
8. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 17 (9-8)
8. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 17 (7-10)
10. Lauren Dirarian, Fenwick 16 (9-7)
10. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 16 (10-6)
12. Madison Twombly, Marblehead 14 (11-3)
13. Emma Thibodeau, Beverly 13 (10-3)
14. Sierra Harris, Masco. 12 (5-7)
14. Addy Fenton, Pingree 12 (4-8)
GOALTENDING
Player, Team W-L-T GAA Saves SH Mins.
1. Maddy Santosousso, Pingree 5-1-0 1.00 84 3 270
2. Molly Elmore, Masco. 9-4-3 1.41 369 3 704
3. Cailyn Wesley, Fenwick 10-4-2 1.75 355 4 720
4. Jeny Collins, Peabody 13-5-1 1.94 422 2.5 810
5. Maddy Delano, Beverly 6-9-2 2.76 377 2 735
6. Avery Olson, Marblehead 5-10-1 2.82 285 2 638
7. Callie MacLaughlin, Pingree 3-10-1 3.53 343 2 675
*Players include those from The Salem News coverage only and games played through Feb. 13, 2020. Goalies are min. 200 minutes.
