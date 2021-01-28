North Shore gymnastics 2020-21 preview

Any conversation regarding North Shore high school gymnastics must begin with the two-time defending state champions from Masconomet Regional.
Senior captain Gracy Mowers, a three-time Salem News Gymnast of the Year who has earned a scholarship to continue her career at the University of New Hampshire next fall, leads the squad. So do fellow senior captains Sarah Aylwin (who, like Mowers, takes part in the all-around) as well as Charlotte Losee, who specializes in the vault and beam.
There's plenty of underclassmen talent surrounding those three as well. Junior Emma Quirk, sophomore Isabella Marques and freshman Isabella Misiura all take part in the all-around as well. Also, senior Alex Budrow (bars and floor) and a trio of sophomores — Greta Mowers (vault, beam and floor), Mya Champlain (vault and floor) and Fiona Bolzan (bars, beam and floor) — are also capable of putting up big scores.
Virginia Betts and Emma Clark are the senior co-captains for a perennially strong Beverly squad. Coming off of an injury, Betts is back on the beam but hopes to also return to vault, bars and floor before season's end. Clark will be counted on in both floor exercises and the vault.
Talented freshman Gabby Chirco and junior Sydney Spencer will take part in the all-around for the Panthers. Others to watch include junior Keegan Richardson on the vault and floor, and classmate Linnea Avola on bars, beam and floor.
Gloucester, a co-op program with Ipswich, returns several key competitors from last year's team including Riley Turner, Victoria Perkul, Martina Gallo and Aubrey O'Flynn. The team has five meets scheduled.
Peabody's squad has five seniors among its 16 competitors: James Alimonti, Alysa Cavanaugh, Kiely Leonard, Brianna McGillicuddy and Sofia Weinberg. Coach Russ Mentzer's team is joined by some talented newcomers and is scheduled to take part in eight meets.
Essex Tech is scheduled for nine meets with returning all-star and Peabody native Taylor Howard among the top performers. Seniors Taylor Fiore and Emma Hathaway are also strong returnees alongside juniors Brooke and Alyssa Billert and Emma Wanstall. In addition, seniors Kassie Clark (beam), Mei-Ann Dillon (vault) and Ariana Lourie, as well as sophomore Mia Finn (bars, beam, floor) will also play key roles.
A talented group of freshmen are looking to add to the depth for Hamilton-Wenham this winter. Senior Audrey Fusco (floor, vault) and junior Abby Benack (vault, bars, beam) are the Generals' captains, with ninth graders Olivia Novak, Georgia Greaves and Norah Keys all taking part in the all-around (as will sophomore Alexandra Benchoff). Two other freshmen, Ellie Holbrook (vault, bars, floor) and Anna Norris (beam, floor) should also make a difference.
