Bishop Fenwick field hockey standout Rayne Millett is second on the North Shore in both goals and points. 

 Rose Raymond photo

GOALS

Player’s Name, Schoo G

1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 16

2. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 9

3. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 8

4. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 7

5. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 6

T6. Ava Decicco, Peabody 5

T6. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 5

T6. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 5

T6. Bobbi Serino, Danvers 5

T10. Lucy Brown, Swampscott 4

T10. Marlee Flanagan, Ham-Wenham 4

T10. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 4

T10. Annie Smith, Pingree 4

T10. Cameron Traveis, Pingree 4

ASSISTS

Player’s Name, School A

T1. Brooke Davies, Beverly 4

T1. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 4

T1. Julia Graves, Masconomet 4

T1. Sara Graves, Masconomet 4

T1. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 4

T6. Alle Benchoff, Ham-Wenham 3

T6. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 3

T6. Kayleigh Cooke, Fenwick 3

T6. Amelia DiBatista, Peabody 3

T6. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 3

T6. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 3

T6. Sawyer Groothuis, Swampscott 3

T6. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 3

T6. Sadie Papamechail, Danvers 3

T6. Peighton Ridge, Marblehead 3

T6. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 3

T6. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 3

POINTS

Player’s Name, School Pts.

1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 19

2. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 13

3. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 10

4. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 9

T5. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 8

T5. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 8

7. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 7

T8. Ava Decicco, Peabody 6

T8. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 6

T8. Julia Graves, Masconomet 6

T8. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 6

T8. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 6

GOALIES

Goalie’s Name, School W-T-L Saves SHO

1. Maddi Wayland, Masconomet 5-0-1 12 4

2. Megan McGinnity, Danvers 5-1-1 24 4

3. Meg Donnelly, Fenwick 5-1-1 45 3

4. Sadie Canelli, Pingree 4-1-0 25 3

5. Abbie Allen, Ipswich 5-3-0 53 4

6. Cece O’Connor, Swampscott 3-2-1 36 3

7. Gianna Digianfelice, Peabody 3-5-0 73 2

8. Amelia Massa, Beverly 2-4-1 68 0

9. Maeve Clark, Ham-Wenham 2-4-1 55 2

10. Maggie Beauchense, Mar 2-5-1 71 2

