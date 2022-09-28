GOALS
Player’s Name, Schoo G
1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 16
2. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 9
3. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 8
4. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 7
5. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 6
T6. Ava Decicco, Peabody 5
T6. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 5
T6. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 5
T6. Bobbi Serino, Danvers 5
T10. Lucy Brown, Swampscott 4
T10. Marlee Flanagan, Ham-Wenham 4
T10. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 4
T10. Annie Smith, Pingree 4
T10. Cameron Traveis, Pingree 4
ASSISTS
Player’s Name, School A
T1. Brooke Davies, Beverly 4
T1. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 4
T1. Julia Graves, Masconomet 4
T1. Sara Graves, Masconomet 4
T1. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 4
T6. Alle Benchoff, Ham-Wenham 3
T6. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 3
T6. Kayleigh Cooke, Fenwick 3
T6. Amelia DiBatista, Peabody 3
T6. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 3
T6. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 3
T6. Sawyer Groothuis, Swampscott 3
T6. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 3
T6. Sadie Papamechail, Danvers 3
T6. Peighton Ridge, Marblehead 3
T6. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 3
T6. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 3
POINTS
Player’s Name, School Pts.
1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 19
2. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 13
3. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 10
4. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 9
T5. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 8
T5. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 8
7. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 7
T8. Ava Decicco, Peabody 6
T8. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 6
T8. Julia Graves, Masconomet 6
T8. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 6
T8. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 6
GOALIES
Goalie’s Name, School W-T-L Saves SHO
1. Maddi Wayland, Masconomet 5-0-1 12 4
2. Megan McGinnity, Danvers 5-1-1 24 4
3. Meg Donnelly, Fenwick 5-1-1 45 3
4. Sadie Canelli, Pingree 4-1-0 25 3
5. Abbie Allen, Ipswich 5-3-0 53 4
6. Cece O’Connor, Swampscott 3-2-1 36 3
7. Gianna Digianfelice, Peabody 3-5-0 73 2
8. Amelia Massa, Beverly 2-4-1 68 0
9. Maeve Clark, Ham-Wenham 2-4-1 55 2
10. Maggie Beauchense, Mar 2-5-1 71 2