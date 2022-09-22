GOALS
Player’s Name, School G
1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 15
T2. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 6
T2. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 6
T4. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 5
T4. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 5
T6. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 4
T6. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 4
T6. Bobbi Serino, Danvers 4
T6. Annie Smith, Pingree 4
T10. Kate Bickell, Marblehead 3
T10. Lucy Brown, Swampscott 3
T10. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 3
T10. Elliot Lund, Beverly 3
T10. Grace Mullaney, Pingree 3
T10. Neely Payne, Marblehead 3
T10. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 3
T10. Cameron Traveis, Pingree 3
T10. Ava Vautour, Ham-Wenham 3
ASSISTS
Player’s Name, School A
T1. Brooke Davies, Beverly 4
T1. Sara Graves, Masconomet 4
T3. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 3
T3. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 3
T3. Julia Graves, Masconomet 3
T3. Sawyer Groothuis, Swampscott 3
T3. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 3
T3. Peighton Ridge, Marblehead 3
T3. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 3
POINTS
Player’s Name, School Pts.
1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 17
2. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 9
3. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 8
T4. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 7
T4. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 7
T6. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 6
T6. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 6
T8. Brooke Davies, Beverly 5
T8. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 5
T8. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 5
T8. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 5
T8. Julia Graves, Masconomet 5
T8. Sara Graves, Masconomet 5
GOALIES
Goalie’s Name, School W-T-L Saves SHO
1. Megan McGinnity, Danvers 5-0-0 8 4
2. Maddi Wayland, Masco. 5-0-0 9 4
3. Abbie Allen, Ipswich 4-2-0 43 3
4. Sadie Canelli, Pingree 3-1-0 16 3
5. Meg Donnelly, Fenwick 3-1-1 37 2
6. Cece O’Connor, Swampscott 2-1-1 19 2
7. Amelia Massa, Beverly 2-3-1 61 0
8. Maeve Clark, Ham-Wenham 1-4-1 49 1
9. Maggie Beauchense, Mrblhd. 2-4-0 57 2