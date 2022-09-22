GOALS

Player’s Name, School G

1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 15

T2. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 6

T2. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 6

T4. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 5

T4. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 5

T6. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 4

T6. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 4

T6. Bobbi Serino, Danvers 4

T6. Annie Smith, Pingree 4

T10. Kate Bickell, Marblehead 3

T10. Lucy Brown, Swampscott 3

T10. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 3

T10. Elliot Lund, Beverly 3

T10. Grace Mullaney, Pingree 3

T10. Neely Payne, Marblehead 3

T10. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 3

T10. Cameron Traveis, Pingree 3

T10. Ava Vautour, Ham-Wenham 3

ASSISTS

Player’s Name, School A

T1. Brooke Davies, Beverly 4

T1. Sara Graves, Masconomet 4

T3. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 3

T3. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 3

T3. Julia Graves, Masconomet 3

T3. Sawyer Groothuis, Swampscott 3

T3. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 3

T3. Peighton Ridge, Marblehead 3

T3. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 3

POINTS

Player’s Name, School Pts.

1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 17

2. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 9

3. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 8

T4. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 7

T4. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 7

T6. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 6

T6. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 6

T8. Brooke Davies, Beverly 5

T8. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 5

T8. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 5

T8. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 5

T8. Julia Graves, Masconomet 5

T8. Sara Graves, Masconomet 5

GOALIES

Goalie’s Name, School W-T-L Saves SHO

1. Megan McGinnity, Danvers 5-0-0 8 4

2. Maddi Wayland, Masco. 5-0-0 9 4

3. Abbie Allen, Ipswich 4-2-0 43 3

4. Sadie Canelli, Pingree 3-1-0 16 3

5. Meg Donnelly, Fenwick 3-1-1 37 2

6. Cece O’Connor, Swampscott 2-1-1 19 2

7. Amelia Massa, Beverly 2-3-1 61 0

8. Maeve Clark, Ham-Wenham 1-4-1 49 1

9. Maggie Beauchense, Mrblhd. 2-4-0 57 2

