A day later than originally expected, the first official edition of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's football power ratings were ready and the powers that be have seeded the first statewide tournament now set to begin this Friday.
Every football team's margin of victory (capped at 14) is divided by games played to calculate an "own value" number. Then the same is done for all that team's opponents and those numbers are added together for a power rating. Teams are then seeded 1-through-16 in each division (with teams that had fewer than three wins removed) and the games can begin.
In Division 1, St. John's Prep (6-2) earned the No. 3 seed and is slated to host Shrewsbury High this Friday at Glatz Field in 6 p.m. The Eagles are one of the highest scoring teams in the state but faltered against St. John's Shrewsbury last weekend; Shrewsbury High carries a 4-4 record to Danvers for a bout with the program that won each of the last two Division 1 Super Bowls.
Beverly (4-4) was the lone local qualifier in a loaded Division 2 field. The Panthers are seeded No. 13 and hit the road to face a 7-1 Mansfield squad that drew the No. 4 slot. That one is slated for 7 p.m. Friday night.
In Division 3, unbeaten Marblehead (7-0) had one of the most impressive margins of victory in the entire state (13.7 when a perfect score would be 14.0) and is the No. 1 seed. The Magicians face Norwood (6-2 but seeded No. 16) Friday at 7 p.m. at Piper Field.
Should the Magicians advance, they could face a Masconomet team they had to come from behind to defeat earlier this season. The Chieftains (6-2) are seeded No. 8 in the Division 3 draw and host No. 9 Walpole (5-3) at Walt Roberts Field on Friday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Meanwhile in Division 4, Danvers (3-5) used its strength of schedule and an early season win over Tewksbury to snag a home game despite going into the playoffs on a four game losing streak. The Falcons are seeded No. 7 and host Wayland (4-4) at Dr. Deering Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Unbeaten Swampscott (8-0) earned the No. 2 seed in Division 5, with 6-2 Bishop Fenwick (6-2) checking in at No. 3. Should each school win this weekend and next, they'd face each other the Friday before Thanksgiving for a trip to the Super Bowl.
The Big Blue will host No. 15 Apponequet (3-4) out of the South Coast League. The Lakers began the season 0-3, then won their next three before losing in its regular season finale to Dighton-Rehoboth. They have given up 30 or more points in three of their four setbacks, something that Swampscott would love to exploit.
The No. 14 seed, Maynard (6-2), will travel from Central Mass. to Fenwick for a Friday night (7 p.m.) matchup. Playing out of the Mid-Wachusett league, the Tigers went 6-1; their only losses were to Hudson, 20-13, in Week 4 and a non-league setback to Clinton (25-20) the previous week. They've won their last four games, however, while outscoring their foes by a combined 110-27.
The top seed in Division 5 is North Reading (7-1). The Hornets are on other side of the bracket from Swampscott and Fenwick.
In Division 7, Hamilton-Wenham (6-2) garnered the No. 3 seed. They'll play host to No. 14 Leicester, another Central Mass. entry, Saturday on their grass field at the high school beginning at 2 p.m.
The Generals will be looking to rebound after falling at North Reading last Friday night in a clash of 6-1 clubs, snapping their three-game winning streak. They'll be up against a 4-4 Wolverines squad that is coming off of a setback of its own, 36-7 to Oxford.
Leciester, which averages a shade over 20 points per game but allow 23 ppg., opened its season at Swampscott (losing, 29-26) and began the year 0-2 and 1-3 before heating up in October prior to its loss in the regular season finale.
Unbeaten Manchester Essex earned the No. 5 seed in Division 8. The 7-0 Hornets will host a familiar foe in KIPP Academy of Lynn (7-1) Friday at Hyland Field. The two Commonwealth Small foes met already during the regular season, with M-E earning a 15-8 victory.
Teams that did not make the top 16 of their divisions also have game assigned to them by the state. Peabody High (4-4) was one spot out of the playoffs at No. 17 in D2 will travel to face Wakefield (4-3 and No. 17 in D3) on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Salem (4-4) will host Medford (2-6) Friday at Bertram Field at 6 p.m. Essex Tech (3-5) will play host to Ipswich (0-8) Friday at 7 p.m. at well. Gloucester (1-7) will also take on Arlington Catholic (2-6) at Newell Stadium with the date and time to be determined.
Editor's note: MIAA rules do allow a 24-hour grace period for corrections to the bracket and changes of time and venue. The Salem News will update any and all changes as soon as possible