Junior Owen Gasinowski leads the Danvers High football team in rushing yards (547), receptions (33), receiving yardage (447) and touchdowns (15).

BEVERLY

PANTHERS (3-6) Rushing Player Att. Yards TD Marcelo Pinto 97 586 4

Logan Petrosino 47 291 6

Ronan Sullivan 45 203 2

Devon Smalls 33 137 0

Brendan McCarron 22 121 0

Brian Kessel 32 52 1

Drew Fowler 3 17 0

C. McCray 2 11 0

Osman Solano 2 8 0

Kevin Hubbard 3 8 0

Robert Felix 1 5 0

Christian Diaz 1 2 0

Gregory White 1 (-2) 0

Matt Sopp 1 (-5) 0

PassingPlayer Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Brian Kessel 70 118 843 8 5

Logan Petrosino 9 16 86 0 2

Gregory White 0 0 0 0 0

ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD Matt Sopp 30 469 6

Devon Smalls 14 100 1

Marcelo Pinto 8 92 0

Jack Cosedine 6 75 1

Logan Petrosino 7 61 0

Daniel Conant 5 52 0

Osman Solano 3 30 0

Roman Sullivan 5 29 0

Seamus Lordan 1 12 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 21 56 42 28 147 PA 94 61 60 57 272 BISHOP FENWICK

CRUSADERS (9-2) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Troy Irizarry 82 548 11

Anthony Nichols 54 359 6

Bryce Leman 54 292 3

Costa Beechin 29 232 1

Luke Connolly 28 166 3

Dylan Patturelli 3 11 0

Joe Morceau 2 6 0

PassingPlayer Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Bryce Leaman 155 252 2,167 20 4

Costa Beechin 1 1 34 0 0

Brayden Clifford 0 1 0 0 0

ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD Costa Beechin 48 788 9

Luke Connolly 32 371 4

Mike Zaimi 28 311 2

Troy Irizarry 18 276 1

Anthony Nichols 12 211 3

Kurtis Bruch 13 185 1

Bryce Leaman 1 34 0

Jacob Behn 3 28 0

Aidan Breen 2 14 1

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 86 81 84 83 334

PA 35 26 43 51 155

DANVERS

FALCONS (4-6) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Owen Gasinowski 116 547 7

Joe Baker 79 305 4

Travis Voisine 63 145 6

Kevin Ahearn 4 55 1

Greysun Jackson 4 7 0

Deshawn Masse 1 4 0

Sam Lindeman 1 2 0

Peter Spyropoulos 1 2 0

PassingPlayer Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Travis Voisine 82 189 1,055 9 7

Sam Lindeman 0 0 0 0 0

Receiving

Player Rec. Yds. TD Owen Gasinowski 33 447 7

Aris Xerras 20 346 1

Michael Kasprzak 16 135 0

Logan Metivier 4 50 0

Luke Metivier 3 41 0

Joe Baker 2 28 1

Michael Albano 3 18 0

DeShawn Masse 1 10 0

Owen Shanbar 1 2 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 42 76 40 47 0 205 PA 34 60 35 67 6 2 04 ESSEX TECH

HAWKS (5-4) Rushing Player Att. Yards TD Harry Lynch 114 583 8

Luke Joyce 13 72 1

P.J. Norton 22 71 1

Colin Holden 8 69 1

Devin Lebron 8 44 0

Jake Gilbert 12 30 0

Jacoby Tarasuik 16 24 0

Alex Minaya 9 16 0

PassingPlayer Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Harry Lynch 38 82 563 9 5

Jacoby Tarasuik 25 39 331 4 2

Devin Lebron 4 8 71 1 0

ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD P.J. Norton 35 467 4

Colin Holden 20 397 8

Marco Schrippa 4 102 1

Nick Branciforte 1 20 0

Harry Lynch 2 17 1

Aidan Conley 2 13 0

Luke Joyce 2 1 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 41 55 39 28 163 PA 34 96 40 35 205

HAMILTON-WENHAM

GENERALS (4-6) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD James Day 68 441 4

Henry Stinson 29 139 3

Brady Daniels 23 87 1

Chris Collins 21 63 0

John Ertel 20 57 2

Aidan Clarke 23 47 0

Caden Schrock 8 40 1

Adam Green 3 7 0

Cooper Soolman 1 0 0

Passing

Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT John Ertel 39 77 471 4 3

Henry Stinson 37 70 434 5 7

James Day 1 1 39 0 0

Receiving

Player Rec. Yds. TD Adam Green 20 207 0

Thomas Ring 8 180 2

Cooper Soolman 13 116 1

Ben Mark 10 105 1

A.J. Cote 9 100 2

Brady Daniels 8 78 1

Chris Collins 2 50 0

Jack Cooke 1 48 1

James Day 5 47 0

Aidan Clarke 1 18 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 35 34 21 46 136 PA 76 76 20 66 238

IPSWICH

TIGERS (3-7)

RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Henry Wright 163 1,320 17

Matt McGowan 117 672 5

Louie Harrington 45 300 2

Eliot Donovan 37 109 3

Peter Bauman 28 100 0

Adam Collett i 2 18 0

Will Gromko 1 5 0

Sam Magers 1 4 0

Hayden Fowler 1 2 0

Finn Wright 1 (-2) 0

Max Longo 3 (-7) 0

Passing

Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Elliot Donnovan 13 38 105 1 4

Vin Winter 2 2 25 0 0

Matt McGowan 1 3 43 0 1

Louie Harrington 0 1 0 0 0

Receiving

Player Rec. Yds. TD Louie Harrington 7 106 1

Will Gromko 2 19 0

Matt McGowan 3 17 0

Charlie Elder 1 16 0

Peter Bauman 1 11 0

Sam Magers 1 3 0

Henry Wright 1 1 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 54 38 53 45 8 198 PA 109 89 89 65 6 358 MARBLEHEAD

MAGICIANS (7-2) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Eddie Johns 89 427 8

Connor Cronin 25 198 1

Miles O’Neill 48 179 2

Bernardo Bannis 19 137 1

Will Corsini 2 21 0

Yandel Garcia 1 5 0

Nathan Berry 3 5 0

Brooks Keefe 1 1 0

Benjamin Soon 1 (-1) 0

Colt Wales 2 (-11) 0

Passing

Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Miles O’Neill 138 192 1,976 20 4

Nathan Berry 0 2 0 0 0

Connor Cronin 0 1 0 0 0

ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD Connor Cronin 38 667 6

Shane Keough 20 323 3

Ryan Commoss 21 299 4

Zander Danforth 11 177 2

Chris DeWitt 10 161 1

Eddie Johns 20 142 0

Andy Palmer 7 93 2

Brooks Keefe 7 64 0

Bernardo Bannis 2 38 0

Aven Denbow 1 11 1

Baxter Jennings 1 8 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 76 65 55 28 221 PA 20 42 27 20 109

MASCONOMET

CHIEFTAINS (6-4) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Will Shannon 128 895 9

Sam Nadworny 63 393 0

Matt Richardson 64 318 7

Owen Barrett 18 56 1

Ryhan Goncalves 5 39 1

Beau Fellows 6 39 0

Robie Engel 8 3 5 0

Luke Kelly 2 5 0

Leonidas Koutolas 3 5 0

Finn Eberhardt 1 1 0

Passing

Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Matt Richardson 85 158 991 12 3

Receiving

Player Rec. Yds. TD Owen Barrett 29 394 6

Sam Nadworny 24 323 3

Will Shannon 14 123 1

Tyler McMahon 10 146 2

Max Conley 4 56 0

Chris McCarthy 3 21 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 41 66 49 67 6 229 PA 28 62 42 56 0 188 PEABODY

TANNERS (10-1)

Rushing

Player Att. Yards TD Will Pinto 70 472 4

Shea Lynch 45 299 5

Alan Paulino 23 143 6

Alex Silva 31 59 3

Justin Franco 5 35 1

Jaden Roman 5 12 0

Colin Ridley 1 12 0

Joey Smith 1 5 0

Kyle Moura 1 4 0

Caio Santos 5 2 0

Passing

Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Shea Lynch 148 221 2,366 32 6

Receiving

Player Rec. Yds. TD Eli Batista 50 920 12

Danny Barrett 34 437 8

Colin Ridley 24 353 4

Jayce Dooley 13 290 4

Alan Paulino 13 261 4

Vinny O’Hara 2 25 0

Nick Dresser 3 17 0

Alex Silva 3 16 0

Jayce Jean-Pierre 2 15 0

Justin Franco 2 11 0

Jonny Lucas 1 8 0

Abou Kaba 1 2 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 101 140 93 57 391 PA 30 38 47 28 143

PINGREE

HIGHLANDERS

(5-3) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD

Matt Theriault 83 511 8

Hudson Weidman 51 151 5

Bodie Cannata 12 51 0

Aman Patel 6 47 0

Chris Colby 1 36 1

Francisco Morales 10 20 0

Jaylon Richardson 3 8 0

Jasper Johnson 1 2 0

Teddy Whipple 1 (-5) 0

Passing

Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Hudson Weidman 103 162 1,700 21 8

Receiving

Player Rec. Yds. TD Chris Colby 26 694 10

Jaylon Richardson 31 513 5

Matt Theriault 13 242 3

Mekhi Taylor 18 151 2

Jayden DelTorchio 6 103 1

Max Gaudin 6 73 0

Bodie Cannata 2 1 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 71 82 20 32 205 PA 29 30 43 43 145

SALEM

WITCHES (6-4) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Devante Ozuna 142 822 8

Shane Fields 14 100 2

Corey Grimes 61 93 1

Jesse Round 12 92 2

Quinn Rocco Ryan 9 39 0

Patrick Connaster 2 12 2

Logan Abboud 1 8 0

Luis Chinn 2 8 0

Albert Pujols 2 4 0

Miguel Londono 1 4 0

Angel Nolasco 1 0 0

Andreas Bernal 1 (-10) 0

Passing

Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Corey Grimes 98 166 1,178 15 4

Devante Ozuna 1 1 72 1 0

Receiving

Player Rec. Yds. TD Quinn Rocco Ryan 26 374 2

Devante Ozuna 22 180 4

Logan Abboud 9 174 4

Albert Pujols 13 145 0

Jesse Round 14 138 2

Shane Field 10 108 1

Corey Grimes 1 72 1

Luis Chinn 2 33 1

Miguel Londono 1 19 0

Patrick Connaster 1 7 1

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 47 69 48 53 219 PA 32 50 63 62 207

ST. JOHN’S PREP

EAGLES (9-2) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Carson Browne 121 814 13

Cam LaGrassa 58 409 4

Dylan Aliberti 51 376 4

Mikey Pallazola 13 109 1

Joenel Aguero 7 97 1

Gael Garcia 11 54 0

Stephon Patrick 3 44 0

Jimmy Nardone 3 41 0

Jesse Ofurie 1 31 0

Jack Fillion 7 25 2

Tyler Sanon 7 24 0

Deacon Robillard 9 23 2

Jeff Quigley 6 21 0

Charlie Cammarata 3 16 0

Santi Quincero 1 12 0

Aidan Driscoll 15 12 0

Carl Monks 2 1 1 0

Marquese Avery 1 (-1) 0

Passing

Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Deacon Robillard 50 76 812 7 2

Aidan Driscoll 48 93 623 9 4

Carl Monks 12 17 183 1 1

Carson Browne 1 1 28 1 0

Jimmy Nardone 0 0 0 0 0

Receiving

Player Rec. Yds. TD Jesse Ofurie 32 556 5

Joenel Aguero 34 530 6

Stephon Patrick 25 352 5

Santi Quiceno 8 66 1

Mason McSweeney 5 65 1

Josh Haarmann 1 18 0

Jack Fillion 2 18 0

Jack Angelopoulos 1 15 0

Gael Garcia 1 12 0

Carson Browne 1 7 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 142 134 91 45 412 PA 22 33 21 49 125

SWAMPSCOTT

BIG BLUE (3-7) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Jason Codispoti 123 588 5

Elijah Burns 10 95 1

Henry Beuttler 11 72 1

Will Bush 5 47 0

Nick Paradise 2 1 0

Zack Ryan 27 (-3) 1

Jack Spear 2 (-12) 0

Passing

Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Zack Ryan 111 186 1,318 11 7

Jack Spear 8 17 41 0 2

Chris Ferragamo 1 1 36 1 0

Jason Codispoti 0 1 0 0 0

ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD Elijah Burns 35 546 4

Chris Ferragamo 40 409 2

Jason Codispoti 22 209 4

Nick Paradise 12 137 0

Nakeylen Davis 7 62 2

Will Bush 3 19 0

Gabe Tripp 1 18 0

Points For/Points Allowed

PF 51 35 41 37 161 PA 26 68 47 71 203

