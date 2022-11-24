BEVERLY
PANTHERS (3-6) Rushing Player Att. Yards TD Marcelo Pinto 97 586 4
Logan Petrosino 47 291 6
Ronan Sullivan 45 203 2
Devon Smalls 33 137 0
Brendan McCarron 22 121 0
Brian Kessel 32 52 1
Drew Fowler 3 17 0
C. McCray 2 11 0
Osman Solano 2 8 0
Kevin Hubbard 3 8 0
Robert Felix 1 5 0
Christian Diaz 1 2 0
Gregory White 1 (-2) 0
Matt Sopp 1 (-5) 0
PassingPlayer Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Brian Kessel 70 118 843 8 5
Logan Petrosino 9 16 86 0 2
Gregory White 0 0 0 0 0
ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD Matt Sopp 30 469 6
Devon Smalls 14 100 1
Marcelo Pinto 8 92 0
Jack Cosedine 6 75 1
Logan Petrosino 7 61 0
Daniel Conant 5 52 0
Osman Solano 3 30 0
Roman Sullivan 5 29 0
Seamus Lordan 1 12 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 21 56 42 28 147 PA 94 61 60 57 272 BISHOP FENWICK
CRUSADERS (9-2) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Troy Irizarry 82 548 11
Anthony Nichols 54 359 6
Bryce Leman 54 292 3
Costa Beechin 29 232 1
Luke Connolly 28 166 3
Dylan Patturelli 3 11 0
Joe Morceau 2 6 0
PassingPlayer Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Bryce Leaman 155 252 2,167 20 4
Costa Beechin 1 1 34 0 0
Brayden Clifford 0 1 0 0 0
ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD Costa Beechin 48 788 9
Luke Connolly 32 371 4
Mike Zaimi 28 311 2
Troy Irizarry 18 276 1
Anthony Nichols 12 211 3
Kurtis Bruch 13 185 1
Bryce Leaman 1 34 0
Jacob Behn 3 28 0
Aidan Breen 2 14 1
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 86 81 84 83 334
PA 35 26 43 51 155
DANVERS
FALCONS (4-6) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Owen Gasinowski 116 547 7
Joe Baker 79 305 4
Travis Voisine 63 145 6
Kevin Ahearn 4 55 1
Greysun Jackson 4 7 0
Deshawn Masse 1 4 0
Sam Lindeman 1 2 0
Peter Spyropoulos 1 2 0
PassingPlayer Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Travis Voisine 82 189 1,055 9 7
Sam Lindeman 0 0 0 0 0
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD Owen Gasinowski 33 447 7
Aris Xerras 20 346 1
Michael Kasprzak 16 135 0
Logan Metivier 4 50 0
Luke Metivier 3 41 0
Joe Baker 2 28 1
Michael Albano 3 18 0
DeShawn Masse 1 10 0
Owen Shanbar 1 2 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 42 76 40 47 0 205 PA 34 60 35 67 6 2 04 ESSEX TECH
HAWKS (5-4) Rushing Player Att. Yards TD Harry Lynch 114 583 8
Luke Joyce 13 72 1
P.J. Norton 22 71 1
Colin Holden 8 69 1
Devin Lebron 8 44 0
Jake Gilbert 12 30 0
Jacoby Tarasuik 16 24 0
Alex Minaya 9 16 0
PassingPlayer Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Harry Lynch 38 82 563 9 5
Jacoby Tarasuik 25 39 331 4 2
Devin Lebron 4 8 71 1 0
ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD P.J. Norton 35 467 4
Colin Holden 20 397 8
Marco Schrippa 4 102 1
Nick Branciforte 1 20 0
Harry Lynch 2 17 1
Aidan Conley 2 13 0
Luke Joyce 2 1 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 41 55 39 28 163 PA 34 96 40 35 205
HAMILTON-WENHAM
GENERALS (4-6) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD James Day 68 441 4
Henry Stinson 29 139 3
Brady Daniels 23 87 1
Chris Collins 21 63 0
John Ertel 20 57 2
Aidan Clarke 23 47 0
Caden Schrock 8 40 1
Adam Green 3 7 0
Cooper Soolman 1 0 0
Passing
Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT John Ertel 39 77 471 4 3
Henry Stinson 37 70 434 5 7
James Day 1 1 39 0 0
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD Adam Green 20 207 0
Thomas Ring 8 180 2
Cooper Soolman 13 116 1
Ben Mark 10 105 1
A.J. Cote 9 100 2
Brady Daniels 8 78 1
Chris Collins 2 50 0
Jack Cooke 1 48 1
James Day 5 47 0
Aidan Clarke 1 18 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 35 34 21 46 136 PA 76 76 20 66 238
IPSWICH
TIGERS (3-7)
RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Henry Wright 163 1,320 17
Matt McGowan 117 672 5
Louie Harrington 45 300 2
Eliot Donovan 37 109 3
Peter Bauman 28 100 0
Adam Collett i 2 18 0
Will Gromko 1 5 0
Sam Magers 1 4 0
Hayden Fowler 1 2 0
Finn Wright 1 (-2) 0
Max Longo 3 (-7) 0
Passing
Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Elliot Donnovan 13 38 105 1 4
Vin Winter 2 2 25 0 0
Matt McGowan 1 3 43 0 1
Louie Harrington 0 1 0 0 0
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD Louie Harrington 7 106 1
Will Gromko 2 19 0
Matt McGowan 3 17 0
Charlie Elder 1 16 0
Peter Bauman 1 11 0
Sam Magers 1 3 0
Henry Wright 1 1 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 54 38 53 45 8 198 PA 109 89 89 65 6 358 MARBLEHEAD
MAGICIANS (7-2) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Eddie Johns 89 427 8
Connor Cronin 25 198 1
Miles O’Neill 48 179 2
Bernardo Bannis 19 137 1
Will Corsini 2 21 0
Yandel Garcia 1 5 0
Nathan Berry 3 5 0
Brooks Keefe 1 1 0
Benjamin Soon 1 (-1) 0
Colt Wales 2 (-11) 0
Passing
Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Miles O’Neill 138 192 1,976 20 4
Nathan Berry 0 2 0 0 0
Connor Cronin 0 1 0 0 0
ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD Connor Cronin 38 667 6
Shane Keough 20 323 3
Ryan Commoss 21 299 4
Zander Danforth 11 177 2
Chris DeWitt 10 161 1
Eddie Johns 20 142 0
Andy Palmer 7 93 2
Brooks Keefe 7 64 0
Bernardo Bannis 2 38 0
Aven Denbow 1 11 1
Baxter Jennings 1 8 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 76 65 55 28 221 PA 20 42 27 20 109
MASCONOMET
CHIEFTAINS (6-4) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Will Shannon 128 895 9
Sam Nadworny 63 393 0
Matt Richardson 64 318 7
Owen Barrett 18 56 1
Ryhan Goncalves 5 39 1
Beau Fellows 6 39 0
Robie Engel 8 3 5 0
Luke Kelly 2 5 0
Leonidas Koutolas 3 5 0
Finn Eberhardt 1 1 0
Passing
Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Matt Richardson 85 158 991 12 3
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD Owen Barrett 29 394 6
Sam Nadworny 24 323 3
Will Shannon 14 123 1
Tyler McMahon 10 146 2
Max Conley 4 56 0
Chris McCarthy 3 21 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 41 66 49 67 6 229 PA 28 62 42 56 0 188 PEABODY
TANNERS (10-1)
Rushing
Player Att. Yards TD Will Pinto 70 472 4
Shea Lynch 45 299 5
Alan Paulino 23 143 6
Alex Silva 31 59 3
Justin Franco 5 35 1
Jaden Roman 5 12 0
Colin Ridley 1 12 0
Joey Smith 1 5 0
Kyle Moura 1 4 0
Caio Santos 5 2 0
Passing
Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Shea Lynch 148 221 2,366 32 6
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD Eli Batista 50 920 12
Danny Barrett 34 437 8
Colin Ridley 24 353 4
Jayce Dooley 13 290 4
Alan Paulino 13 261 4
Vinny O’Hara 2 25 0
Nick Dresser 3 17 0
Alex Silva 3 16 0
Jayce Jean-Pierre 2 15 0
Justin Franco 2 11 0
Jonny Lucas 1 8 0
Abou Kaba 1 2 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 101 140 93 57 391 PA 30 38 47 28 143
PINGREE
HIGHLANDERS
(5-3) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD
Matt Theriault 83 511 8
Hudson Weidman 51 151 5
Bodie Cannata 12 51 0
Aman Patel 6 47 0
Chris Colby 1 36 1
Francisco Morales 10 20 0
Jaylon Richardson 3 8 0
Jasper Johnson 1 2 0
Teddy Whipple 1 (-5) 0
Passing
Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Hudson Weidman 103 162 1,700 21 8
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD Chris Colby 26 694 10
Jaylon Richardson 31 513 5
Matt Theriault 13 242 3
Mekhi Taylor 18 151 2
Jayden DelTorchio 6 103 1
Max Gaudin 6 73 0
Bodie Cannata 2 1 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 71 82 20 32 205 PA 29 30 43 43 145
SALEM
WITCHES (6-4) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Devante Ozuna 142 822 8
Shane Fields 14 100 2
Corey Grimes 61 93 1
Jesse Round 12 92 2
Quinn Rocco Ryan 9 39 0
Patrick Connaster 2 12 2
Logan Abboud 1 8 0
Luis Chinn 2 8 0
Albert Pujols 2 4 0
Miguel Londono 1 4 0
Angel Nolasco 1 0 0
Andreas Bernal 1 (-10) 0
Passing
Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Corey Grimes 98 166 1,178 15 4
Devante Ozuna 1 1 72 1 0
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD Quinn Rocco Ryan 26 374 2
Devante Ozuna 22 180 4
Logan Abboud 9 174 4
Albert Pujols 13 145 0
Jesse Round 14 138 2
Shane Field 10 108 1
Corey Grimes 1 72 1
Luis Chinn 2 33 1
Miguel Londono 1 19 0
Patrick Connaster 1 7 1
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 47 69 48 53 219 PA 32 50 63 62 207
ST. JOHN’S PREP
EAGLES (9-2) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Carson Browne 121 814 13
Cam LaGrassa 58 409 4
Dylan Aliberti 51 376 4
Mikey Pallazola 13 109 1
Joenel Aguero 7 97 1
Gael Garcia 11 54 0
Stephon Patrick 3 44 0
Jimmy Nardone 3 41 0
Jesse Ofurie 1 31 0
Jack Fillion 7 25 2
Tyler Sanon 7 24 0
Deacon Robillard 9 23 2
Jeff Quigley 6 21 0
Charlie Cammarata 3 16 0
Santi Quincero 1 12 0
Aidan Driscoll 15 12 0
Carl Monks 2 1 1 0
Marquese Avery 1 (-1) 0
Passing
Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Deacon Robillard 50 76 812 7 2
Aidan Driscoll 48 93 623 9 4
Carl Monks 12 17 183 1 1
Carson Browne 1 1 28 1 0
Jimmy Nardone 0 0 0 0 0
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD Jesse Ofurie 32 556 5
Joenel Aguero 34 530 6
Stephon Patrick 25 352 5
Santi Quiceno 8 66 1
Mason McSweeney 5 65 1
Josh Haarmann 1 18 0
Jack Fillion 2 18 0
Jack Angelopoulos 1 15 0
Gael Garcia 1 12 0
Carson Browne 1 7 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 142 134 91 45 412 PA 22 33 21 49 125
SWAMPSCOTT
BIG BLUE (3-7) RushingPlayer Att. Yards TD Jason Codispoti 123 588 5
Elijah Burns 10 95 1
Henry Beuttler 11 72 1
Will Bush 5 47 0
Nick Paradise 2 1 0
Zack Ryan 27 (-3) 1
Jack Spear 2 (-12) 0
Passing
Player Com. Att. Yds. TD INT Zack Ryan 111 186 1,318 11 7
Jack Spear 8 17 41 0 2
Chris Ferragamo 1 1 36 1 0
Jason Codispoti 0 1 0 0 0
ReceivingPlayer Rec. Yds. TD Elijah Burns 35 546 4
Chris Ferragamo 40 409 2
Jason Codispoti 22 209 4
Nick Paradise 12 137 0
Nakeylen Davis 7 62 2
Will Bush 3 19 0
Gabe Tripp 1 18 0
Points For/Points Allowed
PF 51 35 41 37 161 PA 26 68 47 71 203