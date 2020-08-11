One of the craziest weeks in the 100-plus year history of the North Shore Baseball League has set the stage for one of the most unpredictable playoffs in recent memory.
Just two games separated six teams fighting for the final four playoff spots all the way until Sunday's action. The Swampscott Sox (7-6-1), North Shore Storm (7-7), Manchester Marlins (6-7-1) and Peabody Champions (6-7-1) ultimately got those final playoff slots as the Marblehead Seasiders (6-8) and North Shore Phillies (6-8) came up agonizingly short.
The Northeast Tides went 12-2 in this abbreviated regular season to earn the top seed and will face Champions in this week's best-of-3 quarterfinal series beginning Tuesday.
The Rowley Nor'Easters went 11-3 to draw the second seed and will face the Marlins, who are led by league batting champion Dan Frey (.594) from Ipswich and out of St. John's Prep.
The three-time defending champion Kingston Night Owls went 10-4 to get the No. 3 seed and will face off against the Storm in a best-of-3 quarterfinal.
The final playoff series will pit the Beverly Recs (9-4-1), winners of six in a row, against the Swampscott Sox. The Recs have been led by Danny Mello, Brandon Bingel, David Hunter, Dillon Gonzalez and Lucas Igles, while the Sox boast the always dangerous Elvis Rodriguez (.444) and have gotten a nice power boost out of Big Blue grad and Salve Regina sophomore Ryan Graciale.
The winners of the best-of-3 series will meet in the best-of-5 semifinals followed by the best-of-7 championship series. Kingston is trying to become the first team to four-peat as champions in 22 years.